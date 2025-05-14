Spokane Indians stay aggressive on basepaths, beat Eugene 5-3

From staff reports

EUGENE — Spokane’s aggression on the basepaths was rewarded Wednesday night.

The Indians swiped five bases in the sixth inning to fuel a four-run outburst, and Spokane defeated Eugene 5-3 in a Northwest League matchup at PK Park.

Two passed balls and a wild pitch helped the Indians break open a tie game in the sixth. Skyler Messinger scored on a passed ball for a 2-1 lead, and EJ Andrews Jr. scored moments later on a wild pitch.

Aidan Longwell’s two-run single scored Caleb Hobson and Jared Thomas to extend the lead to 5-1.

Spokane starting pitcher Michael Prosecky (3-3) struck out 10 and allowed three runs and five hits over six innings to earn the win.