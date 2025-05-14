Spokane families could lose coverage if Congress fails to act on Health Tax Credits

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Kristin Meadows

In Spokane and across Eastern Washington, access to affordable health care is a cornerstone of stability for working families, caregivers and retirees. But that stability is under threat, and the consequences could be felt in doctor’s offices, hospitals and homes across our region.

Enhanced premium tax credits, introduced during the pandemic and extended through the Inflation Reduction Act, have helped more than 80,000 Washingtonians afford health insurance, many for the first time. These credits have made coverage more affordable for workers without employer-based plans, sole proprietors and people going through job transitions or caregiving responsibilities.

In Spokane County, this support has been especially important. According to the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, as of September , more than 17,000 residents in Spokane County were enrolled in Qualified Health Plans through the exchange, with a significant majority receiving financial assistance to lower their monthly premiums.

Based on a Spokane Counts 2022 report, Spokane County’s uninsured rate stood at 4.6% in 2021, which is a notable drop from previous years and well below the national average. While multiple factors contributed, the enhanced premium tax credits played a meaningful role in keeping coverage affordable during a period of heightened economic uncertainty.

But without congressional action, this progress will be undone. These enhanced tax credits are set to expire at the end of this year. According to the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, that would mean premiums could rise by an average of 72% for those receiving subsidies, pushing coverage out of reach for many.

A recent report by Americans Covered estimates that 24 million people in the U.S. will see premiums rise by an average of $2,400 per family, and 5 million could lose coverage altogether. Spokane families won’t be spared.

The loss of these credits would not only disrupt individual lives, it would also weaken our local health care system and economy. If thousands lose coverage, it increases pressure on emergency rooms, drives up uncompensated care and raises costs for everyone. Local providers, clinics and hospitals already stretched thin could face greater instability.

These credits are working. They’ve helped reduce Washington’s uninsured rate to historic lows, expanded access to preventive care and helped families avoid the financial ruin of medical debt. Pulling them away would reverse that progress at a time when affordability is already a top concern.

This is a critical moment for federal policymakers. Preserving enhanced premium tax credits isn’t just a line in a budget, it’s a lifeline for Spokane families and a stabilizer for our regional economy.

Congress should act now to extend and make these credits permanent. Let’s not put health and financial security out of reach for the people who need it most.

Kristin Meadows, of Seattle, is president of LifeWise Health Plan of Washington, a not-for-profit health plan that offers coverage for individuals and families in 33 counties across the state of Washington.