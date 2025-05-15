Ask the doctors: For many, owning a dog is good for you

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I was lucky enough to grow up with a family dog, and I want that for my kids. You’re more active, you learn responsibility and it’s just plain fun. My wife needs some persuading. If you know of any studies that say having a dog is good for your health, I think that would help.

Dear Reader: You’ll be glad to know that yes, a robust body of research continues to find that sharing your life with a dog can be beneficial to your physical health. A number of studies have shown that interacting with a dog lowers levels of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. This, in turn, leads to lower blood pressure and improved cardiovascular health. One fascinating study found that among people who had a heart attack or a stroke, those with a dog at home had a better and faster recovery.

Dogs can also play a role in improved immune response. Exposure to dogs early in life is associated with a reduced risk of developing a range of allergies. And because dogs introduce a range of bacteria from the natural world into the home, their presence has been shown to bolster the health of the gut microbiome.

A study from researchers in Toronto, published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology last September, found that children whose families had one or more dogs in the household had a measurably reduced risk of developing Crohn’s disease. This is a condition that causes chronic inflammation in portions of the digestive tract. Although Crohn’s disease is influenced by genetics, environment plays a role as well.

On the mental health side of the equation, having a dog can reduce stress and ease loneliness. People who own dogs report having more conversations and interactions when they are out in public with their pets than when they are alone. Simply patting a dog triggers the release of oxytocin, also sometimes called the love hormone. Interestingly, the surge of oxytocin occurs in the dog as well as the human, promoting a stronger and more enduring bond.

Having a dog that must be fed and exercised can also help children to learn responsibility. Parents say that having a dog in the family helps get children away from devices and out of the house. Research shows that 60% of people with dogs meet the weekly exercise recommendations.

It is also important to understand that having a dog in the house may not be right for everyone. For some people, dog dander or saliva can trigger an allergic reaction or cause asthma symptoms to worsen. People living with impaired immune response may be at increased risk of zoonotic infections, which are those transmitted from animal to human. And for people with mobility or stability issues, the presence of a dog can increase the risk of a fall.

Pet ownership is a big commitment. We hope the research and information we cited will help you and your wife decide whether to bring a dog into your family.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.