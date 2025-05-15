Fifteen injured after car hits fans outside Espanyol stadium before Barcelona match

By Laia Cervelló Herrero The Athletic

Fifteen people have been injured after being struck by a car outside Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium before Thursday’s La Liga fixture against Barcelona.

Catalan police confirmed a woman has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Three people have been hospitalized, while 11 of the injuries are described as minor.

Police described the incident as “under control” and said it does not “pose a risk to people inside the sports venue.” Thursday’s game was paused for over two minutes due to the situation.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show a vehicle driving into a crowd of supporters as tempers flared outside the stadium.

The game was briefly paused in the eighth minute following the incident.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia spoke to referee Cesar Soto Grado, who then spoke to a number of players from both sides. Soto Grado then talked to the pitch side police officers and members of both teams’ dugouts, before signalling that play would restart in the 10th minute.

A number of supporters behind the goal defended by Garcia evacuated the stadium, and more fans situated in Grada Canito – where Espanyol’s ultras sit – left their seats as the first half progressed.

Garcia was asked on several occasions by supporters not to put the ball back into play while the public address system announced that there had been no serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The fixture represented Barcelona’s first chance to secure the 2024-25 La Liga title, which would be confirmed with victory against their Catalan rivals Espanyol.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.