Grammy winners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at FICA on Friday

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit are playing the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Between his solo career and work with the 400 Unit, Isbell has become one of the most celebrated artists within the world of Americana. He has received wide critical acclaim for his raw and emotional, story-based lyricism – including six Grammy awards.

With The 400 Unit, Isbell is known for songs like “If We Were Vampires,” “Alabama Pines” and “Last of My Kind.” Their latest record, 2023’s “Weathervanes,” features songs like “King of Oklahoma” and won a Grammy for Best Americana Album.

Over the course of his solo career, Isbell has written favorites like “Cover Me Up,” “24 Frames” and “Traveling Alone.” In March, he released the solo acoustic record, “Foxes in the Snow,” which includes songs like “Bury Me” and “Crimson and Clay.”

Isbell also starred in Martin Scorsese’s 2023 film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Friday. Tickets starting at $66 can be purchased through TicketMaster.