Postal worker goes to Alaska motel to meet ‘teen,’ but it was a setup, feds say

By Sara Schilling Tri-City Herald

A former postal worker who showed up at an Alaska motel to meet a 13-year-old boy got an unexpected shock instead.

The “boy” was actually an undercover officer, and the ex-postal worker is heading to prison.

William Feltovic, 37, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in connection with attempting to entice and coerce a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska said in a Wednesday news release.

His prison time is to be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

McClatchy News reached out to Feltovic’s attorney on Thursday and was awaiting a response.

Feltovic used to work for the postal service in Anchorage, prosecutors said.

He exchanged messages in August with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old, prosecutors said.

Feltovic asked about meeting “to engage in sexually explicit conduct,” and then went to a motel where the “boy” said he was staying, prosecutors said.

Feltovic entered the motel through a back door that was propped open and went to the room number sent to him.

Law enforcement officers arrested Feltovic as he waited at the doorway and peered into the room,” according to prosecutors, who said child sexual abuse material – more than 110 images and 50-plus videos – was found in a search of Feltovic’s cellphone.

In a Thursday email to McClatchy News, James Boxrud, a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson, said, “The conduct in this incident is contrary to Postal Service standards of conduct and the values the Postal Service expects all employees to uphold.

“The overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior.”