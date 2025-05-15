Smoke and mirrors: With their return to Spokane, Champions of Magic promise more thrills, fewer alarms

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

The last time Champions of Magic was in Spokane, smoke from an act’s pyrotechnics set off the fire alarms at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, forcing the magicians and the audience to evacuate midshow.

“It’s a show I remember, and most of them I forget pretty quickly afterwards,” magician Richard Young said.

When it returns to the FICA on Saturday, Young promises a less alarming, though still thrilling, show.

Champions of Magic features performances by Young and his partner Sam Strange (the pair perform as Young and Strange) as well as Liberty Larsen, a fourth-generation magician from the Larsen family, which created the famed Magic Castle in Los Angeles, Genii magazine and the Academy of Magical Arts; and escapologist Fernando Velasco, who grew up spending time at the Magic Castle, where his father worked in the venue’s restaurant.

Young’s godmother can be thanked for introducing him to magic, though it was an initially reluctant introduction.

His godmother, who Young only saw a few times a year, gave him a magic set for Christmas one year. He didn’t ask for the set and assumes she, meaning well, simply walked around a toy store and thought any child would be interested in magic.

Young recalls the magic set being put in the back of a cupboard until about six months later, when he decided to pick it up and give it a go.

“I remember my mom and dad played along,” he said. “I was obviously very bad at it for a very long time, but they were so encouraging and they would pretend they didn’t know how the trick was done. I look back on that now, I see that as a really important part of the process … I think, particularly with magic, if you take time to learn a trick and then you show it to someone and they bust it or make you feel like you failed, the kids are going to drop it very quickly whereas that playing along helps.”

As he kept practicing his tricks, Young said his interest in magic started getting out of hand, to the point when he’d get in trouble for pulling out a deck of cards during class.

Young, who said it was difficult for him to retain information in school, particularly about science and math, thinks his headmaster took note and realized Young’s non-academic interests should be encouraged.

His headmaster allowed Young to perform five minutes of magic at each school assembly. For Young, the desire to perform came from a want to fit in. He wasn’t unpopular, but he didn’t have something he was known for, the way some students are known for their academic or athletic abilities.

But despite finding his niche with magic, Young did drop the hobby for a few years. At 16 or 17 years old, he got a car, a girlfriend and a job in a shop and found other ways to spend his time.

Then one night while playing a card game with his girlfriend and her family, Young performed a few card tricks.

Young impressed his girlfriend’s father, who said Young had performed as well as magicians he’d seen at corporate dinners, so much that he got Young a job performing at an event for his company.

In short, Young has been performing ever since.

“Magic is the most amazing hobby,” he said. “I was very lucky. From a very young age, I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”

A few years into gigging around town, Young started hearing about a magician named Sam Strange. Unbeknownst to Young at the time, Strange had heard a lot about Young and decided the two, both from Oxford, England, should meet.

What started as chats about magic and the struggles of making a living as a working magician turned into a friendship which turned into a partnership.

The pair used to tell people they were childhood best friends because they knew that’s what people wanted to hear. While they may have stretched the truth, it might as well be true for how well the pair knows each other.

“Being in a double act, Sam always says it’s very similar to being in a marriage,” Young said. “You have good days and bad days. We spend all day together then we’re on stage together as well, so we have to protect our relationship and give each other space and be very good at communicating, especially when we’re on tour like this for three months.”

Young and Strange very intentionally infuse a lot of humor into their shows, a celebration of past eras of magic.

“In magic, I cannot stand when you see magicians trying to be cool,” Young said. “It’s fun, it’s silly… Our act basically insists on poking fun at what stage illusionists and stage magicians have been doing for the last 50 years.

“There’s this old joke ‘Sawing someone in half is a crime. If you put them back together, you’re in Vegas.’ How else can you do these kinds of tricks? How can you take them seriously?”

Young and Strange have performed together for 15 years. Looking back at their career, Young said there was never any plan to rise to the level of the Champions of Magic tour; the pair simply loved performing magic and “floated along” wherever the craft took them.

Young speaks of U.K.-based double acts that grew to resent one another and blame the other person if things didn’t go exactly as planned, especially when it came to performing in America, which Young said is all about living the dream, being ambitious and working as hard as you can.

“But there’s consequence of that sometimes in that if you don’t get there as quickly as you might hope, your frustration might set in,” he said. “Whereas actually it’s sort of that old cliche, just enjoy the journey and don’t worry about the destination. It might work out a little bit better sometimes.”

Early on in Young and Strange’s journey, the pair were introduced to producer Alex Jarrett at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2011. It was his dream, Jarrett told the pair, to bring a world class magic show to America.

The pair were trying to pick up as much work as they could and immediately said yes to the offer.

“Subsequently, we found out later that, because he looks so young, he asked a number of magicians and a lot of people were quite dismissive of him, actually, because they thought he was a kid,” Young said. “Younger people, you never know where they’re going to go. Often they’ll overtake you much quicker than you even assume, so always be nice to everybody.”

During Champions of Magic shows, Young and Strange, Larsen and Velasco perform separately but there is also a lot of interaction between the three acts, which Young said sets the show apart from other ensemble magic shows.

There’s a moment in the show, for example, when the cast borrows $20 from a member of the audience and each perform a trick with the bill.

Also calling on the audience in their act, Young and Strange pick a child from the crowd to bring on stage and make them disappear.

“Loads of interaction, loads of people up on stage,” Young said. “If you go see ‘Hamilton’ on Broadway, it’s the same show as last night, and you know it’s going to be fantastic. What’s great about a magic show is that it truly is different every night and it lives and breathes on the audience participation. Those people make or break the show every night.”

Young has noticed American audiences of all ages, from children to parents to grandparents and couples on a date, are especially receptive of the show. While performances in the West End can feel like they’re for the upperclass, U.S. crowds make it feel like the Champions of Magic is for everyone.

Audiences who were at the tour’s previous alarm-raising performance, Young said, can expect about 50% of the show to be familiar and the other half to be brand new.

“It’s a spectacular show that will work for everybody,” he said. “There’s some really amazing things that have been done a lot and some brand new things that you would have never seen before that might burn like a car crash. If so, just enjoy it. It’s only a magic show. It isn’t serious, is it?”