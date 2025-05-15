Spokane Councilwoman Lili Navarrete to step down ahead of election

Spokane City Councilwoman Lili Navarrete, believed to be the first Hispanic or immigrant member of the Spokane City Council, will step down in the coming months, she said Thursday.

Navarrete announced in March that she would not run for a new term, citing health concerns. Alejandro Barrientos, chief operating officer at SCAFCO Steel Stud Company, and Kate Telis, a former deputy prosecutor from New Mexico, have both filed to run for the seat.

On Thursday, Navarrete confirmed recent rumors that she planned to step down ahead of the election. In a brief interview outside City Hall, she cited two recent health scares worsened by the stress of the job and potential employment opportunities that she couldn’t juggle with council commitments.

She hasn’t decided when to step down and hadn’t planned on publicly announcing the decision yet, but will fully lay out her resignation plans soon, she said Thursday.

Navarrete’s resignation opens the door to a short-term appointment to fill her seat, similar to the musical chairs that played out ahead of the council election in 2023.

At the time, then-Council President Breean Beggs resigned to accept an appointment as a Superior Court judge, then-Councilwoman Lori Kinnear was appointed to serve as council president, and Priority Spokane Executive Director Ryan Oelrich was appointed six weeks later in August to fill Kinnear’s council seat.

Oelrich’s appointed term was just over two months long; Paul Dillon and Katey Treloar were running at the time for Kinnear’s seat, and while election winners are usually sworn in the following January, appointees are replaced immediately after the election is certified, so Dillon took office in mid-November.

In a brief interview Thursday, Dillon said neither Barrientos nor Telis should be appointed to fill the seat ahead of their election, arguing it would give the appointee an unfair and undemocratic advantage.

Navarrete also was appointed to her seat in January 2024, to a nearly two-year stint representing south Spokane on the city council, filling a seat vacated when Betsy Wilkerson was elected as city council president.

At the time of her appointment, she anticipated serving the full appointed term and planned to run for re-election in 2025, she said Thursday.

Navarrete emigrated from Mexico City to Spokane in 1988. She wrote in her application for the open seat that while growing up she had not felt represented by city government, noting she had “always wondered why a person of color was not up on the dais” until recently.

Prior to her appointment on the city council, Navarrete served as community development officer for the state Commission on Hispanic Affairs and previously as director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood for Greater Washington and North Idaho, where she worked alongside Dillon, the other representative for south Spokane.

During her time on the council, Navarrete has shepherded an ordinance to encourage the recruiting of more multilingual city employees, worked on a slate of reforms to increase employment and housing rights for the homeless which was ultimately whittled down to the hiring protection dubbed “Ban the Address.” Most recently, she introduced legislation meant to prevent federal immigration officers from warrantless raids in city parks.