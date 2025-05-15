Spokane County grants easement allowing Avista to remove overhead powerlines to lower wildfire risk

Mica Peak is about to shed the power lines hanging off its back, which should be welcome news to the homeowners near the recreation area.

The Spokane County Commission voted 5-0 to grant a 10-foot-wide easement to Avista Utilities Tuesday that will allow the power company to bury its existing 1.5-mile power line network that runs through public land on the mountain’s northern face. Avista will cover the cost of the transition, according to the company’s web page detailing the work.

Burying the lines will lessen the risk of wildfires and power outages in the densely wooded area and require less maintenance, Avista spokesman David Vowels said. A number of wildfires have been linked to power equipment nationwide in recent years, including the 2020 Babb Road Fire, which sparked when a tree branch fell on an Avista power line during a windstorm.

The work on Mica Peak is part of the company’s broader “strategic undergrounding” project. Avista also will transition overhead lines to underground ones in the Moran Prairie neighborhood on the South Hill and in the unincorporated community of Dartford by the end of the summer, according to the project website.

In 2017, Spokane County acquired the roughly 900 acre property the power lines currently hang above for $2.3 million, a purchase that connected the Mica Peak Conservation Area to Liberty Lake Regional Park for a combined 5,300 acres of public lands.

The agreement approved Tuesday replaces a 60-foot-wide one granted to the utility in 1997 by the land’s former owner, Inland Empire Paper Co. It will result in a return of 50 feet of public property along the line’s path from the Federal Aviation Administration radar station at the mountain’s peak, north to around East Henry Road.

Inland Empire is owned by the Cowles Co., which also owns The Spokesman-Review.

Work on the underground lines will begin in mid-July, and customers in the area will be notified of any outages as a result of the work, Vowels said.

Avista has agreed to rehabilitate the former easement parameters back into natural habitat. Over the next three years, Avista will “provide erosion and sediment control, reseed with native seed mixes, control noxious weeds and monitor the disturbed areas,” according to a copy of the revegetation plan included in county records.