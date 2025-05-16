Diana Krall plays sold out Spokane show

From staff reports

Acclaimed jazz musician Diana Krall is returning to Spokane.

The Canadian singer and pianist has had a storied career over the past three decades, including two Grammy Awards and 10 Juno Awards to her name.

Krall has had a multitude of gold, platinum, and multi-platinum records, being the only artist to have eight records debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Among her most popular albums are “The Look of Love,” “Wallflower,” “When I Look in Your Eyes” and, most recently, “This Dream of You” in 2020.

Krall is known for songs like “The Look of Love,” “Just the Way You Are,” “‘S Wonderful” and “Alone Again (Naturally)” with Michael Bublé.

Krall has also worked with an array of celebrated artists like Ray Charles, Willie Nelson, Natalie Cole, Vince Gill, husband Elvis Costello and Tony Bennett.

Krall will be performing a sold out show at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Wednesday.