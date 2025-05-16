Eugene pitcher Cesar Perdomo dazzles, Spokane Indians five-game win streak snapped 6-1

Updated Sat., May 17, 2025 at 3:23 p.m.

EUGENE – The Spokane Indians’ winning streak came to a halt Friday night.

Cesar Perdomo (3-2) allowed four baserunners in seven scoreless innings and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Indians 6-1 in Northwest League play at PK Park.

James Tibbs III provided the offense for the Emeralds (17-20), going 4 for 5 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs.

The Indians (20-17) had won five consecutive games.

Spokane starter Jordy Vargas (0-2) was tagged for four runs in three innings. Aidan Longwell’s RBI single in the ninth inning broke up the shutout.