From child care to textured hair, here are some new laws coming to WA

By Simone Carter

Peninsula Gateway

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson’s pen has been getting lots of use signing bills into law.

Tax debates dominated much of the 2025 legislative session that ended April 27, and Ferguson has yet to sign the lawmaker-passed operating budget. But as Washingtonians wait to see whether the governor will agree to the final budget proposal, he’s making official plenty of other legislation with his John Hancock.

For instance: Ferguson took action Tuesday on House Bill 1562, sponsored by state Rep. Victoria Hunt, an Issaquah Democrat. He was joined by Democratic state Rep. Beth Doglio of Olympia, who originally introduced the legislation several years ago.

The law, which takes effect July 27, requires baby-diaper changing stations in all bathrooms – women’s, men’s or gender-neutral – in newly constructed and certain renovated public buildings.

“Changes like these make life easier for families with young children by ensuring our public spaces are family-friendly,” Ferguson said May 13.

Hunt explained at a Feb. 4 public hearing that the bill aims to ensure that caretakers can have more access to changing tables when the need arises.

“When a baby needs changing, it needs changing,” Hunt said at the time.

Earlier this month, Ferguson also signed HB 1874 into law, which requires licensed cosmetologists to get training needed to care for textured hair with natural curls, waves or coils.

State Rep. Melanie Morgan, a Parkland Democrat and the bill’s prime sponsor, previously explained that the state sought to prevent hair discrimination in schools and workplaces by passing the CROWN Act in 2020. But a large gap remained, she said, citing a lack of standardized training on the styling, care and treatment of textured hair.

“The current beauty industry standard caters primarily to fine, straight hair, leaving those with textured hair underserved, mistreated and in some cases, harmed,” Morgan said at a Feb. 18 public hearing. “This is unacceptable considering that 65% of people in the United States have textured hair.”

HB 1874 takes effect March 1, 2026.

Here are some other new laws coming to Washington.

Boost to the Shield Law

Senate Bill 5632 strengthens the state’s Shield Law, which seeks to protect gender-affirming and reproductive health care in the state. Sponsored by state Sen. Drew Hansen, a Bainbridge Island Democrat, the latest legislation safeguards the confidentiality of information and records that could be relevant to a different state’s enforcement of its own laws. It takes effect this summer.

Child care center permits, zoning

SB 5509, sponsored by state Sen. Emily Alvarado, a West Seattle Democrat, makes changes to permitting and zoning for child care centers throughout the state and integrates them into urban planning. Meant to help resolve the state’s child care crisis, the law takes effect July 27.

Hope Card Law update

HB 1460, sponsored by state Rep. Dan Griffey, an Allyn Republican, works to keep survivors of domestic and sexual violence safe. The legislation updates the state’s Hope Card law by requiring court clerks to issue such cards upon request; the cards are wallet-sized cards that contain important information about a civil protection order that helps law enforcement and others quickly verify an order. The law also limits personal identifying information, plus other tweaks, Ferguson said May 12. It takes effect in late July.

Early wildfire emergency deployment

HB 1271, sponsored by state Rep. Greg Nance, a Kitsap Democrat, authorizes the pre-deployment of task forces, strike teams and equipment where a wildfire emergency is anticipated to surpass local capacity. The bill passed unanimously out of the House and Senate before being signed into law May 12, and it takes effect July 27.

Governmental services for tribal lands

Sponsored by Republican state Rep. Peter Abbarno of Centralia, HB 1039 allows for the extension of urban governmental services from cities to tribal lands. Specifically it will let the city of La Center provide sewer services to the Cowlitz Tribe, Ferguson said at the May 13 signing. The new law takes effect July 27. Senate Minority Leader John Braun, also of Centralia, filed the companion bill.

Medically necessary abortions

State Sen. Deb Krishnadasan’s SB 5557 requires hospitals to perform abortions when it’s deemed necessary to protect the safety or health of a pregnant patient. The Gig Harbor Democrat’s bill took effect upon signing April 29. Ferguson said the law is needed amid ongoing federal government challenges.

Blood type listed on IDs

SB 5689, sponsored by state Sen. Paul Harris, a Vancouver Republican, aims to improve the state’s emergency response by allowing people’s blood types to be listed on driver’s licenses and other identification cards. “In other words, this bill will literally save lives here in Washington state,” Ferguson said at the May 12 signing. The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Private detention facilities

Signed into law May 12, HB 1232, sponsored by state Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, expands the state’s oversight into private detention facilities, such as Tacoma’s Northwest ICE Processing Center. The Mukilteo Democrat’s law, which took effect upon signing, seeks to ensure such facilities adhere to proper medical, living and sanitary standards.