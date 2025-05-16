Symphony and guests pay tribute to Tina Turner

From staff reports

The all-time classics from Tina Turner will be given a symphonic touch while paying homage to the legendary singer at the Fox Theater this weekend.

With the help of the Spokane Symphony, vocalists LaKisha Jones, Nova Y. Payton and Armando Imagines will be performing a setlist packed to the brim with Turner’s greatest hits.

The concert repertoire includes “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “The Best,” “Proud Mary,” and more.

Jones is best known as a top four finalist during the “American Idol’s” 2007 season and Payton has starred in an array of musicals while Imagines has performed with artists like Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliot and Gwen Stefani.

“The Music of Tina Turner” will be performed at the Fox Theater on Saturday. Tickets starting at $54 can be purchased foxtheaterspokane.org.