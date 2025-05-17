6 remote places for a volunteer vacation

In an undated image provided by Matt Schultz, international volunteers work to maintain the 1,750-kilometer Transcaucasian Trail, which links Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia. The burgeoning volunteer tourism sector lets travelers help maintain the natural beauty of the places they explore, from Patagonia to the Caucasus. (Matt Schultz via The New York Times) – NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY VOLUNTEER TOURISM BY CORAL MURPHY MARCOS FOR MAY 13, 2025. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. – (MATT SCHULTZ)

By Coral Murphy Marcos New York Times

Instead of soaking in the sun poolside or lounging around a luxurious hotel, more travelers are spending their vacations creating trails in the Faeroe Islands, digging into the earth of Patagonia or maintaining rugged paths in the mountains of Eastern Europe. They are trading relaxation for a sense of purpose.

Volunteer tourism generated $848 million in 2023 and is projected to grow 6% per year from 2024 to 2030, according to the market research company Grand View Research.

“The new generations are much more interested in environmental awareness and issues,” said Josian Yaksic, CEO of Las Torres Patagonia, a hotel in Chile that runs a program called 10 Volunteers for 10 Days. “They have a sense of gratification when they contribute to the environment.”

Yet as interest in volunteer travel grows, so do the questions surrounding it. Critics point to everything from savior complexes among tourists to whether volunteer roles should go to skilled workers in their home countries instead of novices from abroad.

Meagan Neal, executive director of the Transcaucasian Trail Association, which coordinates volunteers to rebuild and maintain hiking trails, works to strike a balance in her program in the Caucasus Mountains, making sure that specialized jobs stay local and paid while making her teams as global as possible.

“Where we have found that sweet spot,” she said, “is with hosting international volunteers alongside local volunteers.”

Places you can get involved:

The Caucasus

The 1,750-kilometer Transcaucasian Trail, once an important connection for residents of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, today attracts hikers to its canyons, snow-capped peaks and dense forests. Since 2016, international volunteers have been working to rebuild and maintain the trail, which runs through the rugged landscapes of the Caucasus.

No prior experience is necessary, but this volunteer program involves more intensive outdoor work than the average hiking trip. Participants stay in tents at remote base camps, cook on camp stoves and spend up to 10 days repairing trails, clearing undergrowth and installing signage. Up to 85 participants will be chosen for this year’s summer opportunities.

For his first trip to Georgia, Matt Schultz, 27, from Arlington Heights, Illinois, traveled with Transcaucasian Trail and then took time for sightseeing. He believes the volunteering was a better way to meet people and explore the country, and he is now a Peace Corps volunteer in Georgia.

“The main reason was meeting more locals and building relationships with them, and also having a unique outdoor experience,” he said.

Application deadlines vary by location: June 1 for Azerbaijan, June 15 for Armenia and July 1 for Georgia. The first group begins in Armenia on June 29, and the final group starts Sept. 7.

Prices range from $650 to $850. Volunteers must cover their own costs, including the program fee and airfare.

Torres del Paine, Chile

At the southern tip of South America, where Chile and Argentina meet, Patagonia’s glaciers and vast natural reserves beckon. Near the trekking circuits of Torres del Paine National Park, Las Torres Patagonia allows international volunteers to help restore the park’s popular trails.

The 10 Volunteers for 10 Days initiative gives participants an all-expenses-paid trip to Patagonia. Prospective volunteers apply by entering a contest on social media. This year, two groups were selected to work in the park for two weeks in April. The trail builders trained them on clearing brush and vegetation, removing rocks from the path and shaping the terrain.

“The passion, dedication and testimonials from this year’s participants have been incredibly moving,” Yaksic said. More than 850 people applied for 10 spots this year, compared with last year’s 500.

For such volunteers as Jenn Loving, 32, a freelance creative content strategist based in Arlington, Virginia, the experience was eye-opening.

“I’ve spent countless hours on hiking trails, but before this experience, I had never really thought about what it takes to build and maintain them,” said Loving, who volunteered in 2024.

The organization will begin its application contest for 2026 in February, with participants arriving in April.

Traena Municipality, Norway

About 40 miles off Norway’s Helgeland coast, roughly in the middle of the country, Traena is one of the country’s smallest municipalities, but one of the richest in history. The archipelago of about 500 islands is home to the oldest fishing village in Norway and the Traena Festival, a music event held annually where visitors enjoy concerts under the midnight sun or raves in a cave.

House by the Sea, a secluded accommodation with a view of the unique island formation around Traenstaven peak, introduced volunteer tourism two years ago. Guests receive free accommodation in exchange for helping community environmental protection projects.

In 2023, volunteers improved hiking trails on the island of Sanna through a partnership with Traena Municipality and the Hurtigruten Foundation, a nonprofit established by the Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten Group. In 2024, three coastal cleanup weekends welcomed 24 participants to Traena.

This year, House by the Sea is organizing coastal cleanups from Sept. 3-7, inviting 25 volunteers to spend about 10-15 hours during their stay on litter cleanup, boathouse restoration and social activities. No prior experience is required, but participants should be prepared for physical work in rugged terrain.

Accommodation is in House by the Sea’s cabins and other local guesthouses. While the stay is free, participants must cover their own travel and some of the food. Volunteers will be able to apply through the development company’s website, Traena 365, once the 30-day application period begins Saturday.

Faeroe Islands

The Faeroe Islands’ Closed for Maintenance, Open for Voluntourism program is one of the most famous volunteer opportunities. Starting in May, it shuts select tourist sites for three days and allows up to 100 foreign volunteers to join Faeroese residents in improving hiking trails, restoring village paths and helping preserve beaches and wetlands. In return, volunteers receive free accommodation and meals.

Volunteers are chosen through a mix of random selection and experience-based criteria. This year’s volunteer pool filled 50 spots randomly and 30 spots based on applicants’ relevant skills. Participants coming from the United States must pay for their own flights to the archipelago, which is perched between Iceland and Norway. Volunteers from other parts of Europe are eligible for discounted fares on Atlantic Airways, the flag carrier of the Faeroes.

Emese Hegedus, 35, was a volunteer in 2022 and hopes to return to the Faeroes. Hegedus, based in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, helped build pathways and stone stairs in the mountains.

“It was a bit rough, but I can’t complain because it was a great opportunity,” she said. “The three days were filled with beautiful views. I was at the top of the mountain, and it was wonderful.”

When the program was launched in 2019, it received fewer than 5,000 applications, according to Jóhan Pauli Helgason, the development manager at Visit Faeroe Islands, the territory’s tourist board. This year, that number surged to more than 15,000, and over 20,000 people have registered for notifications about the 2026 program, which will begin registration by the end of this year.

Yukon, Canada

In the heart of Canada’s wild north, the Rugged Apprentices program gives visitors the chance to experience the Yukon while also tending to the landscape. Its 2022 launch drew hundreds of applicants looking to volunteer in Dawson City, Carmacks and Watson Lake.

Volunteers clear pathways and install signage, and also take part in guided hikes, helicopter tours and local concerts. They must be at least 19 years old, legally able to work in Canada, and comfortable lifting objects and navigating uneven terrain. No special skills are required, just a willingness to work outdoors and a reasonable level of physical fitness.

Registration for this year’s trips, which are set for Sept. 8-12, will open in late May.

Participants cover their own travel costs. Accommodation, food and in-region transportation are provided.

East Coast, United States

The Appalachian Trail, a 2,190-mile route that stretches from Maine to Georgia, winds through regions that house more than 38 million people, but it is also a wildlife migration corridor. Hikers, walking among oak, maple and ash trees, might encounter deer, bald eagles, foxes and even black bears.

The nonprofit Appalachian Trail Conservancy hosts a variety of volunteer opportunities for travelers looking to explore the East Coast of the United States and help restore one of its most remarkable landscapes.

Part of the trail is in dire need of restoration after Hurricane Helene battered the Carolinas in September, making some of the paths impassable because of uprooted trees, washed-out rock steps and destroyed bridges. Volunteers can apply to work anywhere from the trail’s southern terminus at Springer Mountain in Georgia to the path between Virginia and the New York-Connecticut state line.

Volunteer opportunities, which can include repairing hurricane damage to leading outdoor activities, are multiday experiences that include accommodations. Lodging can range from a rustic affair to campgrounds at the high end, and volunteers should not expect showers, bathrooms or running water.

Applicants can sign up on the nonprofit’s website, where projects are uploaded frequently. Trail crew sessions can host between six and 12 volunteers.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.