Bo Davison homer in sixth breaks things open, Spokane Indians lose to Eugene 6-1

EUGENE – Bo Davidson hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Spokane Indians lost to the Eugene Emeralds 6-1 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Saturday.

After winning five in a row, the Indians (20-18) have lost their past two games.

Already leading 3-1, the Emeralds (18-20) broke things open in the sixth. Cole Foster hit a one-out single and went to second on a wild pitch by reliever Braxton Hyde. Jack Payton walked, then Davidson parked a 1-1 fastball over the center field wall for his fifth home run of the season.

It was Eugene’s third home run of the game – Quinn McDaniel hit a two-run homer off Indians starter Konner Eaton in the first inning, and Onil Perez added a solo shot in the fourth.

Spokane managed a run on just three hits. Braylen Wimmer hit a double in the first inning, went to third on a wild pitch and raced home when Cole Messina was caught stealing.

The Indians put two on with two outs in the eighth, but Andy Perez grounded out to end the burgeoning rally.

Eaton went five innings and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts. He threw 94 pitches, 59 for strikes. Hyde gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in just two-thirds of an inning.

The series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m.