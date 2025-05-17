Dear Annie: Procrastination today could cost me tomorrow

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I have a job I love, but I’m at risk of losing it because I’m lazy and I procrastinate. My job is mostly autonomous, which makes it a little too easy to put things off and not work hard – but now it’s catching up to me.

Do you have any advice on how I can become a harder, more proactive worker before it’s too late? – Lazy in California

Dear Lazy: It’s a good sign that you recognize these patterns and want to make a change. That’s the first step toward real progress.

Remind yourself what’s at stake: a job you love, one that offers flexibility and independence – something not every job does. Start structuring your day with clear, small goals, and break your work into pieces with deadlines for yourself.

It’s also worth considering whether you need more to sink your teeth into. It sounds like you may have adjusted so well to your current workload that it’s no longer challenging. Taking on something more could help you stay motivated, work harder and make you feel good about yourself.

Remember, discipline isn’t about feeling motivated or being productive all the time; it’s about noticing when you’ve veered off course and choosing to get back on track. You already have the awareness and the desire to improve. You’re capable, but you have to act now.

Dear Annie: I have been married for 25 years and always thought I had the perfect marriage. Everything was fine until my husband turned 50. After that, everything changed.

He became grumpy and miserable. When I asked if everything was OK, he got angry. I planned a surprise trip, thinking he was stressed from work and needed a break, but during the entire trip he was very angry, as if I had taken him away from something important. He made it so difficult, and I tried to get close to him, but he didn’t want to be near me. When we returned home, he insisted on sleeping in a separate room, saying only that he couldn’t sleep in the room anymore.

He also always complains about money, but I don’t understand why because we both work and have more money than we need.

Recently, I needed to print some documents and, while searching for them on the computer, I found disturbing things in his search history, particularly related to the video games he plays. It was horrible. When I confronted him, he said it was just a fantasy he was having.

Now I want to get away from all this and file for divorce. My children think I should wait and give him time to change back to his old self. But my heart is telling me to run.

What do you think I should do? How long should a person wait to be loved? – Worn Down Wife

Dear Worn Down: Your husband is clearly going through something significant.

Constant anger, financial anxiety, emotional and physical distance and hiding his dark fantasies are all serious red flags. You noticed these changes around the time he turned 50, which makes me wonder if something physical or mental could be at play. A visit with his doctor would be a smart first step to rule that out.

If you haven’t already, I’d strongly recommend couples counseling before making any final decisions. Maybe he just needs a safe, neutral space to open up about all he’s been hiding.

Marriage can survive a lot, even what you’re facing, but only if both people are emotionally invested and working toward the same goal. What exactly is going on with your husband isn’t clear, but what is clear is that you are carrying the burdens of this marriage alone – and you don’t deserve to.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.