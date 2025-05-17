One man injured, several others displaced in Hillyard fire

A fire at a fourplex seriously injured a man and displaced eight people late Saturday afternoon in the Hillyard Neigborhood, according to Spokane Fire Department Chief Julie O’Berg.

Fire crews were called to the structure, located at 2917 E. Broad Ave., at 4:30 p.m., according to the PulsePoint application.

The multifamily building sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage throughout the building, O’Berg said. American Red Cross is assisting the eight residents who were displaced.

One man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, she said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.