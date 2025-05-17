Prep roundup: Elijah Williams helps University baseball reach state; district tennis sends several GSL athletes to state

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports District 6 tournament action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

4A

Hanford 1, Gonzaga Prep 0: Trevor Kaiser struck out eight in a complete game five-hitter and the visiting sixth-seeded Falcons (15-9) eliminated the top-seeded Bullpups (19-6).

Derrek Roe knocked in the game’s only run with an RBI single in the sixth inning. G-Prep pitcher Connor Wood went the distance, allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

3A

Kennewick 6, Ridgeline 1: Trayce Teagle struck out four in a complete game and the top-seeded Lions (18-4) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (11-12) in the district championship game at Roy Johnson Field. Both teams qualified for state.

Cameron Owen and Bradley Parker both had two RBIs for Kennewick. Kael Nelson singled in a run in the second inning and Avan Brookshire added a pair of hits for Ridgeline.

University 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Elijah Williams went 2 for 2 with two walks, an RBI, a run and two stolen bases and the sixth-seeded Titans (16-8) earned a bid to state, eliminating the fourth-seeded Wildcats (18-7) in the district third-place game at Southridge HS in Kennewick.

Mt. Spokane 8, Southridge 3: Connor Moffitt went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (18-6) eliminated the third-seeded Suns (12-11). Brayten Ayers added two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Layne Bennett struck out five in a compete game for Mt. Spokane. Mt. Spokane faces University in a loser-out, winner-to-state game at 5:00 p.m.

University 4, Shadle Park 2: Shaun Lee struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings and the sixth-seeded Titans (14-8) eliminated the eighth-seeded Highlanders (11-12) at Southridge HS. Brant Trautman had two hits, including an RBI single in U-Hi’s four-run sixth inning.

2A

East Valley (Yakima) 2, West Valley 1 (8): Grady Jansen scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball and the visiting Red Devils (20-4) eliminated the Eagles (17-5) in a District 5/6 crossover. Brandon Stone struck out 15 over 6 1/3 innings for East Valley. Ethan Turley went 7 2/3 innings for West Valley.

Othello 8, Pullman 3: Ryan Martinez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Huskies (21-5) eliminated the visiting Greyhounds (15-9) in a District 5/6 crossover. Brayden Randall went 2 for 3 with a run for Pullman.

Softball

2A

Ephrata 17, East Valley 1 (5): Jaemyson Durfee went 4 for 4 with a triple, double and three runs and the visiting Tigers (18-8) eliminated the Knights (16-7) in a District 5/6 crossover. Olivia Bicondova struck out six in a complete game for Ephrata.

Selah 18, Pullman 0 (5): Kymbree Brost hit a grand slam in the first inning and the Vikings (22-3) eliminated the visiting Greyhounds (15-10) in a District 5/6 crossover. Ellie Urlacher, Payton Brown and Avery Brewer each homered in the second inning for Selah.

Boys soccer

Pasco 2, Lewis and Clark 1: The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (16-5) eliminated the top-seeded Tigers (16-3-1) in the District 6 4A second-place match. Details were unavailable.

Kennewick 4, Mt. Spokane 2: Freshman Angel Rios Cortez scored on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute for a 3-0 lead and the top-seeded Lions (13-6) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Wildcats (11-6-1) in the District 6 3A third-place game at Lampson Stadium. Gavin Wunsch collected a goal and an assist in the second half for Mt. Spokane.

Grandview 1, Pullman 0: Eduardo Perez Arrezola scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the Grandview Greyhounds (11-5-1) eliminated the Pullman Greyhounds (17-2) in a District 5/6 crossover. Milo Wexler had eight saves for Pullman.

Quincy 3, West Valley 2 (SO): The Jackrabbits (13-8-1) eliminated the Eagles (13-5) in a District 5/6 crossover. Details were unavailable.

Boys tennis

4A (at Ferris; two to state): Adam Tan (Hanford) beat Tate Thatcher (LC) 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 7-7 (7-3) in the singles district championship match. In doubles, Josh Knaggs/Robert Wrigley (Mea) beat Peter Farley/Bryce Lynd (Mea) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the championship match. Mead took the boys team title.

3A (at Walla Walla, three to state): Ty Parrish (Southridge) defeated Niccolo Gentile (Uni) 6-2, 6-2 in the singles final. Stockton Parrish (Sou) topped Jackson Hieb (Rid) 6-4, 6-0 in the third-place match.

In doubles, Talon McCarthur/Garret Christensen (Uni) beat Riley Yates/Michael Coe (Uni) 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 (7-1) in the final. U-Hi won the team title.

2A (at East Valley-Yakima; two to state): Pullman’s Reed Newell/Mir Park and Clarkston cousins Cody and Alex Whittle advanced to state in District 5/6 doubles crossover matches.

Girls tennis

4A (at Hart Field; two to state): Kate Berg (Kamiakin) beat Lily Deng (Hanford) 6-0, 6-2 in the singles district final. Lexi Mattox/Josie Kellogg (Mea) beat Charlotte Burns/Emma Chow (LC) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 for the doubles championship. Lewis and Clark, Mead and Hanford tied for the team title.

3A (at Walla Walla, three to state): Kailee Alteneder (Uni) beat Madison Orr (Uni) in the singles final 6-1, 3-6, 6-0. Danielle Cozetto (SP) defeated Kate Bendele (CV) 6-1, 6-0 in the third-place match.

In doubles, Aspyn Inners/Cate Doherty (Hermiston) defeated Mallory Caplinger/Grace Winebarger (Hermiston) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4 for the district title. In the third-place match, Hannah Meythaler/Addison Vanwert (MtS) beat Annie Gubler/Kiara Henderson (Uni) 6-2, 6-2 to claim a state berth. U-Hi won the team title.

2A (at East Valley-Yakima; two to state): Two-time state champion Rhoda Wang and Diana Gutierrez of Pullman advanced to state in District 5/6 singles crossover matches.