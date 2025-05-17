Whitworth baseball bows out of NCAA regional after loss to Pomona-Pitzer 10-9

From staff reports

LA VERNE, Calif. — Whitworth had a chance to extend its time at the NCAA regional in La Verne, California, but a ninth-inning rally ended when Ty Komoda struck out with runners on second and third base.

Pirates infielder Kyle Memarian doubled home Kevin Corder to draw the score within one run before Pomona-Pitzer recorded the final out and won 10-9.

Whitworth was eliminated after losing Friday and Saturday.

Whitworth (29-18) had to dig itself out of a 5-1 deficit after five innings. Komoda hit a two-run single that capped a five-run sixth inning, allowing Whitworth to take a 6-5 lead.

The lead was brief as the Sagehens (31-16) struck back for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Pomona-Pitzer was led by centerfielder JC Ng’s banner day at the plate. Ng doubled, homered and had eight RBIs.