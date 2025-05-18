Concert review: Seattle-based the Dip evokes spirit of true jazz performance at the Knit with Spokane drummer Jarred Katz

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Washington’s own funk and classic R&B virtuosos, the Dip, brought the soul within the walls of a packed Knitting Factory to life Friday night.

From the very beginning, when the band was met with the crowd’s uproar during their walkout to stage, it was easy to tell what kind of evening it would be.

The energy was palpable throughout the night; a combination of a loving crowd and the Dip’s ability to build upon it with obvious passion and the intoxicating spark of musicians who live for their craft and do it in such impressive fashion.

Each member of the seven-piece group got their moments to shine, and they absolutely did. The Dip manages to be tight as can be while simultaneously playing loose and comfortable, as well as interacting with each other on stage, in a way that evokes the spirit of a true jazz performance. Their diverse instrumental breaks especially exemplify this.

Of course, I must discuss lead vocalist and guitarist Tom Eddy. When you think of what a vintage-style R&B singer should be, Eddy checks every box. From his strong yet silky-smooth voice to his on-stage charisma and ability to connect with the audience through little tidbits and anecdotes, he helped push the venue’s environment to the point of reminder of what music is all about.

The sheer spirit of a room full of people dancing and yelling out in support of a band member killing a solo shows why places like the Knitting Factory are so special. This sense of connection as one collective group simply enjoying the power of timeless music is the true beauty of these mid-size venues in comparison to arenas or even massive stadiums. That’s not to say that large venues can’t have these experiences, but the crowd is truly a participant of the show in instances like Friday night.

In fact, the highlight of the evening may be from when Eddy and an acoustic guitar was joined by keyboardist and backing vocalist Jace Holmes-Floyd as well as the three-piece brass section for a stripped-back version of their calmingly brisk tune “State Line.” With tight licks from the always impressive brass to the crowd almost acting as one massive backing harmony, it was one of those special moments that can only be found in a concert setting such as this.

The Dip made sure to let the crowd know they appreciated their liveliness more than a handful of times and also voiced their own appreciation of Spokane plenty. The group may have been formed and still resides in Seattle but has heavy connections in the form of drummer Jarred Katz, whose vibrant fills made his city proud to call him one of our own.