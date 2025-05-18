Fertility clinic bombing suspect was ‘nihilistic’ 25-year-old, FBI says

By Praveena Somasundaram and Jeremy Roebuck Washington Post

Officials on Sunday identified the suspect in the bombing of a Palm Springs, California, fertility clinic as a 25-year-old with “nihilistic ideations” who authorities said was killed in the blast while attempting to live-stream it.

Guy Edward Bartkus, of Twentynine Palms, was found dead near the vehicle that exploded outside an American Reproductive Centers clinic Saturday, authorities said in a news conference. Officials did not say whether the suspect intended to die.

The explosion, which officials said had likely created “the largest bombing scene” in Southern California, raised questions about whether it had been carried out to hinder the clinic’s services, which include in vitro fertilization, egg freezing and LGBTQ+ family building. None of the eggs, embryos and other materials in the facility’s lab were harmed in the explosion, the clinic said. Four others were injured in Saturday’s explosion, and they have since been released from a hospital.

On Sunday, officials again described the attack as “an intentional act of terrorism.” They did not directly disclose a motive, though authorities confirmed that the FBI was examining a manifesto believed to be authored by the suspect.

“This was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” said Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

Investigators are also aware of a rambling 30-minute audio recording that surfaced online after the bombing in which a man described his plan to attack an IVF clinic.

The audio, and a website it was posted on, did not identify the speaker or the American Reproductive Centers clinic by name. But a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said both were being examined as part of the FBI’s ongoing probe into Bartkus’ motives, and what they described as his “anti-natalist” views. Anti-natalism refers to the philosophical belief that life inevitably involves suffering and, therefore, it is morally indefensible to bring new life into existence.

In the recording, the speaker complains of various grievances about his personal life and says the government should not restrict a person’s “right to die.”

“Basically I’m anti-life. And IVF is like kind of the epitome of pro-life ideology,” the speaker on the audio said.

The accompanying website – which domain data indicated was created in February – references a hodgepodge of fringe movements, including pro-mortalism, the belief that it is best for individuals to die as soon as possible to minimize suffering, and negative utilitarianism, the notion that individuals should seek to minimize suffering rather than maximizing pleasure in the world.

“The end goal is for the truth to win,” the author wrote. “And once it does, we can finally begin the process of sterilizing this planet of the disease of life.”

Saturday’s explosion brought a resurgence of attention to in vitro fertilization, a reproductive assistance treatment that has been increasingly politicized since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The treatment has drawn scrutiny from antiabortion groups aiming to protect the embryos created during the process, which they believe should legally be considered people. Across the country, tens of thousands of patients rely on IVF, the most common form of assisted reproduction, to have children.

On Saturday, the Trump administration condemned the attack.

“Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a statement on X, adding: “The Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America.”

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle, which police identified as a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan, exploded in the parking lot near the fertility clinic. Firefighters extinguished most of the flames from the explosion, but were forced back because the clinic experienced “structural collapse.” Businesses and homes in the area were evacuated.

Shortly after, roads were closed as investigators surveyed debris from the explosion that fanned out over 250 yards beyond the fertility clinic in every direction.

“There’s evidence strewn all about,” Davis said.

Officials also executed a search warrant about an hour away by car in Twentynine Palms, which Davis confirmed was related to the investigation into the suspect.

Barbara Collura, president of Resolve, a national infertility advocacy group, condemned the attack on the clinic, saying that the patients and health care professionals involved in family-building “deserve to receive and provide care in peace and safety.”

“Experiencing infertility and going through the IVF process are challenging experiences for anyone to face,” Collura said in a statement Saturday. “It is imperative that those who need access to IVF medical treatment, no matter where they live, can access that care without fear.”

The Palm Springs fertility clinic’s doctor, Maher Abdallah, wrote a message on the facility’s Facebook page Saturday to reassure the community that his team and all of its reproductive materials were safe.

The clinic, he said, would be fully operational again come Monday morning.

“This moment has shaken us-but it has not stopped us,” Abdallah wrote.

