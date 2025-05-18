Pelaez scores first-half goal to lift Spokane to 1-0 win over Richmond

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Velocity didn’t plan to have one less player on the pitch.

But when defender Camron Miller, the team leader in clearances (61) and blocks(7), received a red card and was ejected from the game in the 13th minute after a tussle with 32-year-old striker Emiliano Terzaghi, Spokane had to rely on its experiences in previous matches this season to battle to a 1-0 League One shutout against the Richmond Kickers (3-4-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday.

Spokane (6-1-2) has won five straight games, with four of them being decided by two or fewer goals.

“If you draw the experiences from the past, you know, four to five games where we’ve gone ahead in the game and have to defend a little bit deeper because we were under pressure … that’s football. You’ve got to draw from the experiences that you get,” Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman said. “So we were not uncomfortable being the man down. We felt quite comfortable.”

“We didn’t expect that, but we can play the same football as we play every single game,” said defender Javier Martin. “Of course they have one more player, so that’s more difficult for us, but … the whole team defended and the whole team attacked.”

Just before the half, Anuar Pelaez scored his sixth goal of the season, marking him the league leader in goals scored.

In the 44th minute, Derek Waldeck earned a free kick in Richmond’s half.

On the set piece, Luis Gil launched the ball to a crowded goalie box. Richmond goalkeeper James Sneddon ran out of the goal and attempted to punch it away.

The ball bounced between multiple players from both teams inside the penalty area before finding Pelaez, who tapped it into the empty net from a few feet out.

“My job is to, in those situations, put in a dangerous ball and … sometimes it’s scrappy, sometimes it’s not, but you gotta take it,” said Gil. “I’ll take that all day.”

Marcelo Lage replaced Miller in the back line when he subbed in for Ish Jome at the 18-minute mark. Lage logged six clearances out of Spokane’s 20 total.

The Velocity held the Kickers, tied for the league lead in goals scored alongside Spokane (17), to one shot on target.

Veidman praised Lage and the rest of the team.

“Marcelo, he hasn’t had a ton of minutes recently and he steps in and walks away with a clean sheet with 10 men. Full credits to the guy and the team.”

Spokane travels to Seaside, California, where the Velocity will take on Monterey Bay FC in the second game of the group stage of the USL Jagermeister Cup on May 28 at Cardinale Stadium at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.