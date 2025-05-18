Pope Leo XIV officially begins his papacy with an inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square

By Angie Leventis Lourgos Chicago Tribune

VATICAN CITY – Chicago native Pope Leo XIV called for unity in an increasingly divided world Sunday during his inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square, marking the official start of his historic papacy as the first American-born pontiff.

The 69-year-old Augustinian priest, a longtime missionary, also urged care for the environment and well-being of the poor, causes championed by his late predecessor Pope Francis.

“Brothers and sisters, I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” the new pope, a native of the south suburbs, declared during his homily. “In this time… we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalizes the poorest.”

Billowy white clouds flanked the iconic dome of St. Peter’s Basilica as seagulls soared across the sunny blue sky. About 150,000 people filled the square to witness the pope’s first Mass, according to the Holy See press office. Most of those worshippers stood shoulder to shoulder on the square, surrounded by the piazza’s majestic 284-column curved colonnades, designed to represent the church embracing humanity.

Statues of 140 saints adorn the top of the landmark’s 284 columns and 88 pilasters, gazing down at visitors below.

Men, women and children stretched out onto Via della Conciliazione, the roughly 1,600-foot-long cobblestone thoroughfare that links the piazza to the Tiber River. Large screens lined the avenue so even those far away could witness the new pope formally begin his term as the 267th pontiff.

Travelers from the Chicago area were in attendance, hoping to get a glimpse of their home-grown pontiff. Among the local spectators were students from Loyola University Chicago’s Arrupe College.

“For me, it’s a moment in history,” said Esdaini Lopez, 20, who lives on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

She was raised in an atheist household but has been exploring her faith since attending a Jesuit school.

“It’s really a beautiful thing,” she said.

The students were already in Rome on an annual trip to Catholic pilgrimage sites, a visit scheduled long before the stunning news earlier this month that an American from their hometown was elected pontiff. They quickly altered their itinerary so they could be present for the installation.

Angel Guillen, 20, of Hickory Hills, said his parents were overjoyed – and a little jealous – that he’s able to experience the installation of the pope from Chicago.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” Guillen said. “I’m just grateful to be here. I’m forever grateful.”

Rebecca Pawloski, adjunct professor at the Loyola University John Felice Rome Center, said she appreciated the pontiff’s metaphor of a symphony conductor, “speaking of himself as a servant of faith and joy.”

“Accompanied by your prayers, we could feel the working of the Holy Spirit, who was able to bring us into harmony, like musical instruments, so that our heartstrings could vibrate in a single melody,” the pope said during his homily. “I come to you as a brother, who desires to be the servant of your faith and your joy, walking with you on the path of God’s love, for he wants us all to be united in one family.”

Pawloski hopes the new pope can help overcome the polarization that’s gripped humanity.

“It is his motto and already in his first words he is going to be a pope that seeks to unite,” she said.

Ancient rites, a Chicago flag





The event began with Pope Leo XIV waving to and blessing the multitudes from the famous popemobile, a vehicle specially constructed to transport the pontiff for public appearances, allowing him to be visible while still protected.

Some in the audience chanted “Peru,” others shouted “USA,” a nod to the pope’s dual citizenship. The Holy Father appeared to spot and point at a Chicago flag near a group that included Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Maria Shriver and the Rev. Manuel Dorantes of Waukegan.

A litany of world dignitaries, royalty and faith leaders from across the globe were also in attendance, including Vice President J.D. Vance, who led an American delegation to the celebration. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic, and second lady Usha Vance.

The liturgy commenced inside St. Peter’s Basilica, where Pope Leo XIV – accompanied by the patriarchs of the Eastern Catholic churches – descended to the tomb of St. Peter, where they paused for prayer, incensing the site.

The new pope was conferred several ancient symbols of the papacy. One was the pallium, which is Latin for mantle or cloak; the white wool vestment is intended to evoke “the image of the good shepherd who lays the lost sheep on his shoulders,” according to Vatican News.

Crosses decorate the pallium, and three pins were used to fasten it to the pope’s shoulders, symbolizing the three nails in Christ’s crucifixion.

He was also given the fisherman’s ring, also known as the piscatory ring, which represents the pope’s connection to St. Peter. The ring is unique for each pope and then smashed or broken after a pontiff’s death.

To Cardinal Blase Cupich, the most pivotal moment during a pope’s installation is when he is seated in the cathedra, or bishop’s chair, describing it as the point where everything becomes “real.”

The archbishop of Chicago was part of the historic conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV on May 8; at the inauguration Mass, he was seated with other cardinals to the right of the pope.

During an interview with the Tribune in Rome on Saturday, Cupich said the pope’s installation is an opportunity “to remember that we’re part of something much bigger than ourselves.”

“That you’re linked to not only the people who are gathered there but a tradition that goes back 2,000 years,” he added. “We are a part of something much bigger. And we should never forget that.”

‘A real brother’





Pope Leo XIV was born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago on Sept. 14, 1955.

Raised in south suburban Dolton, he was the youngest of three brothers in a close-knit devout Catholic family. They attended the now-closed St. Mary of the Assumption on the Far South Side, where he went to school and sang in the choir.

His older brothers have recounted how he used to play pretend Mass as a little boy; during grade school, a neighbor and a nun at school both predicted he would one day become pope.

He served as head of Augustinians worldwide from 2001 to 2013, based in Rome, and before that led the Chicago province of the order. Much of his career was spent as a missionary in a region of Peru where Chicago Augustinians have long had a presence.

Fellow Augustinian friar and longtime friend the Rev. Bernie Scianna flew into Rome Saturday morning to attend the installation.

“He has been a mentor for me in so many ways,” said Scianna, who was raised in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now the senior associate dean of students at Villanova University, the pope’s alma mater. “I just think he’s got the right qualities to be our Holy Father, Pope Leo.”

While the pontiff is widely known to be a White Sox fan, Scianna cheers for the Cubs, embodying the famed cross-town rivalry.

“So there’s a little disagreement there,” he said, laughing a little, the day before the installation. “But we live with disagreements. We look for common ground.”

“To have a Chicagoan – a Chicagoan, a Villanovan, a friend as pope – it just makes it all so much more real,” he added. “We can say we know the pope. He’s walked the places we walked.”

Serving as the leader of some 1.4 billion Catholics might be “a heavy cross to bear,” Scianna added.

“But we hope he knows that we are with him in prayer and community and love,” he said.

Augustinian Friar David Relstab recalled that Prevost would often return to the Chicago area and stay at the friary at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, where Relstab lives and works.

“As a newer member of the province, of the order, he welcomed me just like I was a regular brother,” Relstab said.

Prevost was always an easy-going house guest, having dinner with everyone and sipping coffee while reading the newspaper in the morning, Relstab recalled.

He even helped wash the dishes after every meal, the friar added.

“He’s a brother to us,” Relstab said. “To know that he’s the leader of the Catholic Church is just an amazing thing to be a part of and to be able to witness, especially at his installation.”

Challenges and hopes





Pope Leo XIV is taking the reins during a particularly turbulent time for both the global Catholic church and the secular world.

The new pontiff has inherited the Vatican’s ongoing financial crisis, despite reforms and cuts made by his predecessor Pope Francis.

The Holy Father also must to grapple with the Catholic church’s sexual abuse scandal. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests released a statement criticizing Prevost’s selection as pontiff, citing his alleged mishandling of abuse allegations years ago; the organization also called for a “truly universal zero tolerance law for sexual abuse and coverup.”

Messages encouraging peace and unity laced the pontiff’s first public address and social media post, as war rages on in Ukraine and Gaza with no signs of ceasing.

He suggested the Holy See could help mediate or facilitate peace talks during a Thursday address at the Vatican with Eastern Rite Catholics, communities deeply impacted by conflicts in Ukraine, the Holy Land, Lebanon and the greater Middle East.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the inaugural Mass on Sunday and was expected to have a private audience with the pope following the service.

The Rev. Joe Roccasalva, who grew up in the Beverly neighborhood, described the crowd at the installation as “electric.”

The friar recalled that he cried tears of joy when he heard his fellow Augustinian brother was elected pontiff.

Roccasalva flew into Rome on Saturday to attend the Mass, calling the chance to see a pope from Chicago installed a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

He believes this is the right moment in history for an Augustinian pontiff.

“Our charism is building community,” Roccasalva said. “Pope Leo can easily bring that charism into his ministry to the church.”

This is desperately needed in a world that’s mired in strife, he added.

“May he bring about unity for the church and the world,” Roccasalva said.