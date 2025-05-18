Spokane Indians fall to Eugene 3-1 on getaway day

EUGENE – The Eugene Emeralds scored two runs in the sixth inning without the benefit of a hit and beat the Spokane Indians 3-1 in the finale of a High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Sunday.

Tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth, Eugene’s Scott Bandura brought in a run on a ground out, and Luke Shliger followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Emeralds (19-20) broke on top in the third inning on a solo home run by Cole Foster, his second of the season.

Indians (20-19) outfielder Jared Thomas knocked in Tevin Tucker with a single to tie it in the fifth.

Emeralds starting pitcher Shane Rademacher went six innings, allowing a run on five hits and walk with four strikeouts. Reliever Esmerlin Vinicio tossed three scoreless innings for his first save.

Indians starter McCade Brown allowed a run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Reliever Cole Omlid (5-1) took the loss, giving up two runs in one inning of work.