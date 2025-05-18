State seeds, pairings for Spokane area spring team sports

Local spring team sports in baseball, softball and boys soccer had a rough go of it at districts this year. Out of the possible 27 state berths in the three sports over the top four classifications, Spokane-area teams claimed just six.

Baseball

Only two Greater Spokane League baseball teams qualified for state across the three classifications, as University (16-8) edged Mt. Spokane 3-2 on Saturday in the 3A third-place game to claim a berth. The Titans were seeded 18th in the 20-team field and will travel to face 15th-seeded West Seattle on Tuesday.

Ridgeline (11-12) lost to Kennewick 6-1 in the district title game and was awarded the 20th seed. The Falcons travel to 13th-seeded Shorewood on Tuesday in an opening round matchup.

In 1A, Colville – which finished third in the Northeast A during the regular season – upset top seeded Medical Lake in the district title game on May 10, then knocked off District 5 champion Naches Valley 10-7 Saturday in a crossover to reach state. The Crimson Hawks (12-11) are the 14th seed and face third-seeded La Center on Saturday.

Freeman (20-2), which finished third in the district tournament, is the No. 2 seed in the 2B bracket and takes on 15th seeded Warden in the first round on Saturday. Chewelah (20-4) is the No. 6 seed and plays 11th-seeded Toledo. District champion Colfax (16-7), which topped Freeman in a semifinal, is the ninth seed and travels to eighth-seeded Kittitas.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline (No. 3), Northport (No. 5) and Curlew (No. 10) qualified in 1B.

Softball

Undefeated Mt. Spokane (23-0) was the only GSL team to qualify for state, and they did so by beating Hermiston 8-1 in the District 6 3A championship game Friday. The Wildcats were seeded second in the bracket, and will face a play-in game winner between 15th-seeded Kelso and 18th-seeded Inglemoor on Friday at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

Freeman (22-2) was 2B district champion and earned the top seed to state. The Scotties take on 16th-seeded Lake Roosevelt on Friday in a first-round game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. District runner-up Liberty (16-4) was awarded the fifth seed and faces 12th seeded Toledo. Northwest Christian (19-4) is the No. 9 seed and takes on eighth-seeded Cle Elum-Roslyn, while 15th-seeded Colfax (12-12) plays second-seeded Pe Ell/Willapa Valley.

Inchelium (No. 3), ACH (No. 4), Colton (No. 5) and Springdale (No. 11) qualified in 1B.

Boys soccer

Central Valley (11-5) beat Ridgeline (11-7) in the district title match Thursday, and both teams qualified for state. The Bears are seeded ninth and will travel to take on eighth-seeded Bellevue. Ridgeline is the 18th seeded and faces 15th-seeded Auburn Mountainview in an opening round game on Tuesday.