The Curly Godmother event promotes self-love for Black hair

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

The Pi Xi Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta sorority is hosting the first Curly Godmother event on Sunday, which will bring together hair care professionals, vendors and families, offering a space for education and empowerment at the Central Library.

This celebration of self-love and pride in Black hair will feature a Hair Fashion Show created by local professionals. Attendees can also participate in breakout sessions designed to teach and learn how to care for curls, locs, braids, fades and more.

The event is deeply personal for Alexis Richmond, treasurer of the sorority.

“I have been dreaming about having something like this in Spokane. I grew up in Spokane. I am biracial. My mother is white, and for the beginning part of my life, she did not know what to do with or how to style my sister’s and my hair. We had to learn on our own. I’ve always thought it would be lovely to have a community event where people can learn. I spent too much of my life being ashamed of my hair. I am coming into my own at the age of 43 – still learning and growing, finding different products to accentuate my curly hair.”

The event, she said, is a dream she’s long held to “create a space where children can come and feel proud of their hair, not feel ashamed because it is different.”

Though this is the first Curly Godmother event, the hope is it will become an annual tradition.

Zeta Phi Beta, a historically Black sorority, is made up of women who are active in the community and hold the ideals of service, sisterhood, scholarship and finer womanhood. The Pi Xi Zeta chapter serves the greater Spokane area, including Airway Heights, Cheney and Pullman. Members volunteer in various places such as homeless shelters, March for Babies, Juneteenth celebrations and back-to-school drives.

“With African Americans making up only about 3% of Spokane’s population, the chapter’s work helps improve the quality of life for this population by creating spaces where people feel safe and accepted. It also offers opportunities for non-African Americans to learn about the culture,” Richmond said.

Shades of Motherhood Network of Spokane and Smommy Support Services are event sponsors.

One reason the sorority chose to host the event in May is to align with National Foster Care Awareness Month.

“Many Black and Brown children in Spokane are in foster care, and the organizers wanted to provide meaningful community support for the families who are caring for them, many of whom may not know how to care for their children’s hair or where to start,” Richmond said.

This event aims to offer guidance, resources and a welcoming environment for those families.

The event will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave., in downtown.