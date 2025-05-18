The Dirt: Catholic Charities plan to rehab apartment 158 units

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A $20 million effort to rehabilitate 158 affordable housing units near Upriver Drive between Avista Corp.’s headquarters and Greene Street has been proposed by Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington.

Jonathan Mallahan, chief housing officer for the nonprofit, said 122 of the units are located in one Spokane apartment complex previously called the El Estero Apartments.

“This type of project is super important because we’re keeping the existing affordable housing already here,” Mallahan said. “These units could have gone a different route.”

Located at 2240 E. North Crescent Ave., the El Estero Apartments is an affordable housing complex that has been managed by Spokane Housing Ventures, a nonprofit housing provider based in Spokane since 2002.

The nonprofit was acquired by Catholic Charities in 2021, as were all of the properties it owned and managed.

“It’s been a great opportunity to bring in their portfolio because they’ve needed some investment – it’s been a difficult time in affordable housing,” Mallahan said. “It’s more cost effective to operate at a bigger scale so we’ve been essentially reinvesting savings into projects which was made possible by this merger.”

The overall project also includes the 36-unit complex called the Catherine Johnson Court Apartments, at 6321 E. Fourth Ave. in Spokane Valley. The two properties makeup about 10% of the housing units acquired by Catholic Charities because of the merger, Mallahan said.

The El Estero portion of the project spans seven residential buildings and a community building located at the southwest intersection of North Crescent Avenue and North Stone Street.

The effort to renovate the complex will include updating finishes and fixtures and making buildings more energy efficient, he said.

“That makes it cheaper for residents and for us,” Mallahan said. “We also took up the case to do community outreach and they made it clear that they wanted improvement to safety, so we will be installing new lighting and security cameras. We will also add services on site for people that need support in reaching their goals in life.”

According to Mallahan, no current residents will be displaced as part of the project.

“We’ve been holding units open for some time so residents will be moved to another unit on site while we update theirs,” he said. “We hope to begin by September and anticipate the project to last 16 months. It’s a long project but it was designed that way to lower disruption to residents’ lives.”

The community building will also be updated. New offices will be added along with accessibility improvements, Mallahan said.

Cougar Crest nearing reopening

Since closing its previous location, Cougar Crest Winery Estate had hoped to reopen in downtown Spokane as soon as this weekend, pending inspections.

Cougar Crest has moved to 830 W. Sprague Ave., just a block west of its old storefront at 8 N. Post St. It will be expanding in square footage and also its offerings to customers, according to owner Debbie Hansen.

New food items may include charcuterie boards, flatbreads and thin crust pizzas, dips and other finger foods, Hansen said.

“We’re not going to be giving any competition to nearby restaurants, we just wanted to satisfy that need for people to nosh on something when they are wine tasting or stopping by for a glass,” she said. “We’re also hoping to bring some live music and more events for the public and our club members. We just really wanted to expand the hospitality side of what we do.”

Hansen is the sole owner of Cougar Crest but operates it with her husband Dave Hansen. It includes another wine tasting location in Woodinville and a vineyard in the Walla Walla valley.

She opened the Woodinville location in 2011 along with her Spokane location, Hansen said.

Though she is excited for her new tasting room, Hansen is glad to be leaving her prior one, she said.

“We will be in an old traditional building, right by the Davenport and closer to the theater and arts district,” she said. “Even moving one block puts us closer to central downtown and away from the bus station.”

In addition to common drug use and people hanging around her front entrance, she said her previous location was also affected by the ambitious project ongoing upstairs to turn the Peyton Building into high end apartments.

“Besides being inundated with the homeless problem, the construction also took a toll,” she said.

The new location will be noticeably different than the previous one, Hansen said.

“When they first come in, customers will see a bigger space with 16-foot ceilings and we added a fireplace for the ambiance,” she said. “There will be a living room area, we’ve always had our bar top bistro tables and those will still be there. TVs will show the sports and the space will allow us to do winemaker dinners where restaurants come in and pair food with our wine.”

The build out of the space is complete. All that is left is for the city to finish their final walkthroughs, she said.

Habit Burger on North Division

A new burger joint is coming to North Division Street, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The permit application calls for a drive-through restaurant with a small patio at 7404 N. Division St. The location is on the northeast corner of the arterial and its intersection with East Cozza Drive and to the east of Holy Cross Cemetery.

The property was previously home to a Wells Fargo branch but was demolished in June of 2023, according to city records.

Habit Burger is also opening a franchise later this year in Airway Heights. The North Division location will become the second location in the Spokane area, according to its website.

In addition to a parking lot and landscaping, work on North Division will include the construction of the 2,440-square-foot building and a 500-square-foot patio, plans show.

The effort is estimated to cost $500,000, according to application documents.

The permit application was submitted by Alena Kriachko, of Commercial Development Resources of Costa Mesa, Calif. Kriachko could not immediately be reached last week.