Eight displaced in Hillyard apartment fire

Spokane Fire Department firefighters rinse off debris from a fire Monday that damaged four apartment units and displaced six adults and two children at 2937 E. Decatur Ave. in Hillyard. (COLIN MULVANY)

Eight people, including two children, were displaced Monday following an apartment fire in the Hillyard neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to 2937 E. Decatur Ave. a little after noon. The attic in the four-unit complex was completely engulfed in flames.

Spokane Fire Department spokesperson Justin de Ruyter said the fire likely was caused by a tenant smoking on the porch in the upstairs unit. The cigarette was thrown into a plastic bucket, which caught on fire and quickly spread to a ceiling vent. The fast-paced, cold winds blowing Monday likely exacerbated the spread, he said.

The fire damaged all four apartments in the unit, de Ruyter said, and is estimated to cost $500,000 in repairs. Property records indicate the apartments were built in 1972 and are owned by Paul and Rebecca Lymberis of Kirkland, Washington.