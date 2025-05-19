Lewis and Clark’s Amanda Nguyen’s golf game flowing in right direction

Amanda Nguyen called it a ‘flow state,’ that otherworldly place athletes often refer to as ‘being in the zone’ after effortlessly ringing up 50 points in a basketball game or a gymnast stringing together perfect 10s.

For Nguyen, it was a nine-birdie, 8-under 65 jewel last week to clinch the 4A District 6 individual title at Downriver Golf Course, eclipsing a 67 at Manito as her personal best.

The timing couldn’t be better as Nguyen, one of the most highly decorated Greater Spokane League golfers in decades on and off the course, prepares for her last 4A state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Eagle’s Pride in DuPont.

“I tried not to think too much about it (her low score) because when I do overthink it, it ramps up the pressure on those last few holes,” Nguyen said of her 65. “I just tried to stay consistent.”

Nguyen has fond memories of her two previous state trips. She shot 73-76 at Hawks Prairie in Lacey to finish ninth as a freshman. Nguyen shot 69-72 at Indian Canyon as a sophomore before losing in a three-player playoff for the title.

Nguyen birdied the last two holes in the second round to get into the playoff against Newport’s Amber Li and Issaquah’s Claire Chang. Li won the playoff and the state title.

“I remember that first day at Indian Canyon I shot 69 and that was sort in that flow state like what I was in (at districts),” Nguyen said. “The second day I also played well. I was excited to get into the playoff. It was my first playoff ever and it was definitely nerve-wracking.

“It was a memorable experience playing against childhood friends I’d competed against since I was seven. I almost made that birdie (on No. 18, the first playoff hole).”

Nguyen missed last year’s district tournament – and eventually state when LC didn’t qualify – to present her research on using artificial intelligence in echocardiograms to identify hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

“I didn’t win anything, but it was a great experience,” she said. “I met many amazing people and friends that I still keep in touch with.”

In addition to being a three-time Greater Spokane League player of the year in golf, Nguyen carries a 4.47 weighted grade-point average and she’s accomplished playing the piano or violin. LC golf coach Michelle Grafos has called her a “rock star” for her wide-ranging interests and achievements.

Nguyen lost her flow about three weeks ago during a round at The Creek at Qualchan in the fourth of five league matches. She ballooned to an 80 – her highest score by seven shots in GSL tourneys.

“The past couple of weeks ever since Qualchan shook up my confidence,” she said. “That sort of led to me doubting myself.”

She experimented with her normally reliable swing, “trying to change it and compensate for it, making all these weird changes.” A tip from her father just before her final round at districts helped her settle her mind and find her swing.

“My dad said, ‘Do whatever you need to do, I know you’ve got this and you have it in you,’ ” Nguyen said.

The round was rewarding but also “bittersweet because it was maybe the last time playing together in a tournament setting with (Gonzaga Prep’s) Lisette Durkin, one of my close friends.”

Gonzaga Prep, which won GSL and district titles, figures to be in medal contention at the state tournament. Nguyen and Durkin rank among the favorites for the individual crown.

“I played at Eagle’s Pride for WJGA (Washington Junior Golf Association) state last year,” Nguyen said. “From my memory it was a pretty narrow layout. I tied for second.”

Nguyen will attend the Air Force Academy this fall with the goal of eventually going to medical school. Air Force doesn’t have a women’s golf team, but there is a club team.

“Competition golf has ups and downs,” Nguyen said. “Some parts I’ll miss and some I won’t. I guess the nerves, the pressure, the self-doubt (won’t be missed), but I’ve learned a lot from experiencing all of that and I’ve grown a lot.”