Pac-12, Mountain West begin mediation over poaching penalty lawsuit, other legal action

Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences began their long-awaited mediation Monday in an attempt to settle the poaching penalty and exit fee lawsuits with potentially more than $100 million at stake.

As of 5:30 p.m., there was no indication the conferences, using a single mediator for the two cases, had reached a resolution — or whether the talks would extend to Tuesday and beyond.

Those involved are under strict confidentiality agreements.

Earlier this month, the Pac-12 stated that it was “committed to engaging in mediation in good faith” but was “fully prepared to move forward with our case if we cannot reach an acceptable resolution.”

The mediation was structured to address both lawsuits:

• The Pac-12 initiated legal action against the Mountain West last fall over $55 million in poaching penalties that the Mountain West claimed it was owed following the announced departures of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State. (The schools are scheduled to join the Pac-12 in the summer of 2026.)

• A second lawsuit emerged in late 2024 when Colorado State and Utah State challenged the exit fees owed to the Mountain West as part of their planned departures. The fees are believed to carry a price tag starting at $19 million per school. Boise State eventually joined the lawsuit.

The outcome of the mediation could impact the direction of media rights negotiations for the conferences, which are seeking agreements for the contract cycle that begins in the summer of 2026.

The Pac-12 just announced a one-year deal between Washington State and Oregon State and three networks: The CW, CBS and ESPN. The media outlets are believed to have interest in a multi-year agreement with the conference, as well.

The degree to which the poaching penalty and exit fee lawsuits have delayed completion of media deals is not known.