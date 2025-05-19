Pro-Palestinian activists clash with police at Seattle Microsoft event

Seattle police make an arrest after No Azure for Apartheid protesters temporarily breached an entrance to the Seattle Convention Center where Microsoft is holding its annual Build event on Monday in Seattle. Law enforcement and other security used pepper spray to push pro-Palestinian activists out the door. (Ken Lambert/Seattle Times)

By Alex Halverson Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Demonstrators opposed to Microsoft’s work for the Israeli government attempted shortly after noon on Monday to push their way into the tech giant’s annual software conference in Seattle.

Seattle police detained at least one demonstrator after a crowd of dozens tried to push into the Seattle Convention Center, where hundreds had gathered for Microsoft Build. Several demonstrators were doused with pepper spray, by police or convention center security.

As of 1:30 p.m., the demonstrators were leaving the convention center, returning to Westlake Park where they had rallied earlier in the day.

Microsoft has faced intensifying pressure from activists, including employees, opposed to the company’s cloud computing work with the Israeli government. Microsoft sells its Azure cloud services and AI products to Israel. Activists demanding that Microsoft cut those ties have interrupted public appearances by company leaders, including CEO Satya Nadella.

A keynote address kicking off the company’s Microsoft Build conference by Nadella saw a minor interruption early in the presentation, during which Nadella was joined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk over a video conference. Microsoft Build, the company’s annual showcase event, is expected to draw thousands of tech watchers and Microsoft employees to the Seattle Convention Center before it wraps up Thursday.

Activists marked the start of Build with an 11 a.m. rally at downtown Seattle’s Westlake Park. Dozens of “No Azure for Apartheid” demonstrators then marched up Pike Street to the Seattle Convention Center, where they blockaded an entrance near the convention center arch.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., demonstrators gathered on the sidewalk chanting pro-Palestinian slogans and waiving banners. Private security guards had closed the nearby convention center entrance and were escorting Build attendees inside through another gate.

Demonstrators attempted to push their way in and were turned back by security. Some were sprayed with pepper spray.

A group of Seattle Police Department officers, in patrol cars and on bicycle, had gathered nearby. They moved to intervene after demonstrators clashed with security.

At least one demonstrator appeared to have been detained.

Azure and Israel

The Guardian reported in January that the Israel Defense Forces increasingly turned to tech companies and their cloud systems to store and analyze intelligence data. While Amazon and Google beat out Microsoft in 2021 to build out Israel’s public-sector cloud infrastructure, the Guardian found that Microsoft’s technology, centered on the Azure cloud platform, was used by the Israeli military to manage the population registry of Palestinians and for communication during airstrikes.

In a company blog post Friday ahead of Build and the rally, Microsoft said it had reviewed its work with Israel in response to employee and public concern “about media reports regarding Microsoft’s Azure (cloud computing system) and AI technologies being used by the Israeli military to target civilians or cause harm in the conflict in Gaza.”

The company said those internal and external reviews didn’t find evidence its technology was used to target people in Gaza. Microsoft maintains it has a commercial relationship with the Israel Ministry of Defense, providing it with software and cloud services.

Microsoft doesn’t have complete visibility into how Israel uses its technology, the company said. Uses on private servers or devices weren’t reviewed.

“As with many governments around the world, we also work with the Israeli government to protect its national cyberspace against external threats,” Microsoft said.

No Azure for Apartheid said in a statement that Microsoft’s blog post offered “absurd justifications” for its involvement with the Israeli government.

“In one breath, they claim that their technology is not being used to harm people in Gaza,” said Hossam Nasr, an organizer for No Azure for Apartheid, in a statement. “While also admitting they don’t have insight into how their technologies are being used.”

Nasr, a software engineer, was one of two employees fired from Microsoft last year after organizing a vigil on Microsoft’s campus for Palestinians killed in Gaza during the Israel and Hamas war.

During Microsoft’s 50th anniversary celebration in early April, two employees disrupted events, protesting Microsoft’s involvement with the Israeli government. One employee interrupted a panel between Nadella, former CEO Steve Ballmer and founder Bill Gates. The other employee interrupted an address from AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

Both were fired, though one had sent a companywide email saying they were planning to resign.