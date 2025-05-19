Seahawks announce 2025 preseason schedule, open against Pete Carroll’s Raiders

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks will kick off their 2025 preseason on Thursday, Aug. 7 at Lumen Field by reuniting with Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seahawks officially announced the dates and times of all three of their preseason games Monday, including the reunion with Carroll. That game will begin at 7 p.m.

The second preseason game will be played on Friday, Aug. 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field, also beginning at 7 p.m.

The Seahawks close the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Green Bay at 1 p.m.

The game will be the first for Carroll with the Raiders after being hired as the team’s coach in January. Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010-23 before being let go and taking last season off from coaching.

One question now that the preseason games are set is whether the Seahawks will again hold joint practices with one of their three opponents.

Second-year Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has said he hopes to again hold joint practices with one or two of the teams they will play in the preseason. They held two joint practices last year before playing a preseason game at Tennessee.

Macdonald said he was open to potentially holding joint practices with two teams, once at home and on the road.

He said he hoped to at least do it once, saying he felt it was an advantage for the Seahawks last year to get veteran players some significant scrimmage work against another team but to do so in a controlled setting.

It’s unclear which team or teams they will try to do that against this season.

The Seahawks did not hold joint practices during Carroll’s tenure, and he indicated in an interview last week on Seattle Sports 710 and that he would not do so against the Seahawks.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also has a long-standing policy of not taking part in joint practices, once saying he has “just never been that big on that” in part because “I really don’t want to give anybody anything that I don’t have to give.”

The Packers under coach Matt LaFleur have been a proponent of joint practices, with Green Bay holding them last year against the Ravens and Broncos. That could point to Green Bay being the logical opponent for the Seahawks to hold joint practices this year.

Teams have to cut their 90-man offseason rosters to 53 the week following the final preseason game. If the league follows the same timeline as the past few seasons, that date is likely to be Tuesday, Aug. 26.