Storm rebound from opening loss, beat Paige Bueckers, Wings

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The film session following the Storm’s blowout season-opening loss told coach Noelle Quinn what she already knew.

“We have adults in the room and also as elite as they are, we knew that that was uncharacteristic,” Quinn said. “Honestly, we don’t even want to go backwards, but we do have to learn from it. And when your leaders are able to hold themselves accountable, everyone else falls in line.

“So it starts with me of course, just having my team prepared, but also trickling down to our team or start has to be better. The in-between has to be better, but the fact that you know we can be professional about it speaks volumes to our leaders.”

Two days after an “embarrassing” 22-point loss in their regular-season opener, the Storm finished their road trip with a 79-71 win against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on Monday night.

Once again, Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins led the way for Seattle.

Ogwumike finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds while Diggins had 21 points and nine assists.

The Storm, which needed a third scorer during Saturday’s 81-59 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, received a big performance from Gabby Williams who tallied 17 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to offset four turnovers.

The Storm built a 56-41 halftime lead while connecting on nine of 11 three-pointers in the first half.

Alysha Clark canned corner three-pointers, Williams drained pullup 3s, and Diggins knocked down a couple of long-range daggers.

It was a stark reversal from Saturday when the Storm connected on just three of 17 behind the arc.

However, the Storm lost control of the game in the third quarter when the Wings outscored them 20-10 to cut Seattle’s lead to 66-61.

Forward Maddy Siegrist sank a layup that pulled the Wings to within 66-63 with 7:44 left the Storm answered with two straight baskets from Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor to extend their lead to 74-63 with 4:12 remaining.

Wings rookie Paige Bueckers scored a team-high 19 points for Dallas, which fell to 0-2.

“The theme of the day whose bounce back will be greater?” Quinn said. “Dallas is kind of in the same boat as us, they didn’t really their first game, but at the end of the day, we have an opportunity to correct it. And just again, being disciplined within our principles, having a really good start, and staying sharp.”

The Storm (1-1) return for their first home game and Friday’s rematch against the Mercury.