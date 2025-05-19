The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
52°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

U.S. to pay nearly $5 million to family of Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt

This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, shows Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was fatally shot by an employee of the Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while the rioters were moving toward the House chamber.  (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By Spencer S. Hsu Washington Post
This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, shows Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was fatally shot by an employee of the Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while the rioters were moving toward the House chamber.  (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed to pay nearly $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt to settle a lawsuit brought by the estate of the Trump supporter who was fatally shot by police when she tried to storm the House Speaker’s lobby during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Babbitt’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in early 2024, seeking $30 million. Lawyers for both sides told a judge this month that they had reached a settlement in principle, reversing the Justice Department’s earlier opposition in the case, which had been set for trial in July 2026.

No final deal had been signed and terms were not disclosed at the May 2 hearing, before Judge Ana C. Reyes of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia directed both sides to update the court this Thursday.

Two people briefed on the matter said the Justice Department has agreed to pay just under $5 million to Babbitt’s family, with about one third to go to their attorneys, who include the conservative group Judicial Watch and Alexandria, Virginia, lawyer Richard Driscoll. The two people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a pending court matter.

Babbitt’s lawyers and a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, D.C., which is handling the case with the Justice Department’s civil division, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.