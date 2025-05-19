U.S. to pay nearly $5 million to family of Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt

By Spencer S. Hsu Washington Post

President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed to pay nearly $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt to settle a lawsuit brought by the estate of the Trump supporter who was fatally shot by police when she tried to storm the House Speaker’s lobby during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Babbitt’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in early 2024, seeking $30 million. Lawyers for both sides told a judge this month that they had reached a settlement in principle, reversing the Justice Department’s earlier opposition in the case, which had been set for trial in July 2026.

No final deal had been signed and terms were not disclosed at the May 2 hearing, before Judge Ana C. Reyes of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia directed both sides to update the court this Thursday.

Two people briefed on the matter said the Justice Department has agreed to pay just under $5 million to Babbitt’s family, with about one third to go to their attorneys, who include the conservative group Judicial Watch and Alexandria, Virginia, lawyer Richard Driscoll. The two people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a pending court matter.

Babbitt’s lawyers and a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, D.C., which is handling the case with the Justice Department’s civil division, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.