Wendy McMahon resigns from her CBS News post amid ‘60 Minutes’ crisis

By Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times

Wendy McMahon is stepping down as president of CBS News and Stations, indicating her disagreement with the parent company’s handling of President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against “60 Minutes.”

“It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward,” McMahon said in a note sent to CBS News staff Monday. “It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

McMahon has been firm in her position that CBS News parent Paramount Global should not settle the $20 billion suit from Trump, which claims an October interview with his 2024 opponent Vice President Kamala Harris was deceptively edited to help her presidential campaign.

The lawsuit is an obstacle to Paramount Global’s proposed $8 billion sale to Skydance Media. The case has gone to a mediator.

McMahon’s departure is a sign that a settlement may be close.

With McMahon’s exit, CBS News President Tom Cibrowski and CBS Stations President Jennifer Mitchell will each report directly to CBS Chief Executive George Cheeks.

McMahon joined CBS in 2021. She oversaw the company’s syndication division and TV stations as well as CBS News.

Cheeks brought McMahon to the company from Walt Disney Co., where she led the ABC station group. At the time, Cheeks was trying to clean up its stations division, which was plagued by management issues and the firing of its former head, Peter Dunn.

Since then, McMahon rose to be one of Cheeks’ most trusted lieutenants, taking over CBS News. But she irked Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, over CBS News coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.