Who is the face of the Democratic Party? Here’s what Americans said in a poll

By Brendan Rascius The Charlotte Observer

Many Americans consider Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be the face of the Democratic Party, according to new polling.

In the latest Co/efficient survey, 26% of respondents said Ocasio-Cortez — who represents New York’s 14th Congressional District — is the party’s standard-bearer.

An additional 26%, said “no one” is the face of the party, and 22% said “other,” indicating there is no consensus on this question.

The poll — which sampled 1,462 likely voters May 7-9 — found that the seven other listed Democrats all garnered substantially less support.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in a distant second, with 12%, while Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett placed third, with 8%.

After them came Vice President Kamala Harris (6%), former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (5%) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (5%).

Following them were New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (4%) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (2%), according to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3.27 percentage points.

Ocasio-Cortez — who, at 35, is one of the youngest members of Congress — has outperformed many of her Democratic peers in other recent polls.

An April YouGov survey found she held a +61 approval rating among Democrats, marking the highest rating of any prominent Democrat who has not run for vice president or president.

Similarly, in an April Quantus Insights poll, 19% of Democrats and left-leaning independents said Ocasio-Cortez “best reflects the core values” of the party. Meanwhile, other leading figures in the party garnered less support, including Harris, who received 17%.

Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, Ocasio-Cortez has raised her profile by traveling the country alongside Sanders on a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

An outspoken progressive, she has taken a hard line against Trump and the Republican Party, recently attacking them for their position on Medicaid funding, deportations and tariffs.