74-year-old from Olympia dies during rim-to-rim hike in Grand Canyon, rangers say

By Helena Wegner Olympian

OLYMPIA – A 74-year-old avid hiker from Olympia died during a rim-to-rim trek in the Grand Canyon, park officials said.

Dennis Smith became unresponsive at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Bystanders and park rangers tried to resuscitate Smith, but he died on the trail, park officials said.

He was close to completing the challenging rim-to-rim hike when he became unresponsive about a half mile from the North Kaibab Trailhead, officials said.

A medical examiner is investigating his death, officials said.

The 20.3-mile hike starts on the South Rim and ends on the North Rim. It includes an elevation gain of more than 6,000 feet, according to AllTrails.

Hikers are encouraged to make the journey a “multiday backpacking” trip.

Park officials are warning other hikers to “prepare for extreme heat in the coming days.”

The inner canyon is expected to reach 100 degrees, so park rangers advised visitors to avoid hiking in the canyon during the hottest parts of the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Park rangers also said hikers and backpackers should be self-reliant in case of emergencies.

“Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, and employee safety requirements,” rangers said.

About 4.9 million people visited the Grand Canyon National Park last year.