‘Cheers’ star dies on anniversary of legendary show’s finale

By David Cifarelli Tribune News Service

George Wendt, the Emmy-nominated star of “Cheers,” has died on the 32nd anniversary of the show’s finale. He was 76.

Wendt died peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday morning, May 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” a statement sent to the outlet reads. “He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

Wendt was born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, the late actor’s IMDb biography states. After dropping out of Notre Dame University, Wendt worked with Chicago’s famed Second City comedy troupe from 1974 to 1980.

By 1982, Wendt landed the part of Norm Peterson on the hit television series, “Cheers.” He appeared in all 11 seasons of the sitcom – concluding on May 20, 1993 – and racked up six consecutive nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The actor starred in his own sitcom, “The George Wendt Show,” after “Cheers.” The show was canceled after a few episodes aired in 1995.

Wendt’s other notable credits include “Airplane II: The Sequel” (1982), “No Small Affair” (1984), “Fletch” (1985), “The Little Rascals” (1994), “Spice World” (1997), “Outside Providence” (1999), “Santa Buddies” (2009), and “Sandy Wexler” (2017). He also appeared in Michael Jackson’s 1991 “Black or White” music video, playing the grumpy father of a son (Macaulay Culkin) who likes his music loud.

He was married to actress Bernadette Birkett, with whom he shares two sons and a daughter, Wendt’s IMDb biography states. Among Wendt’s survivors is his nephew, actor Jason Sudeikis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.