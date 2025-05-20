Gonzaga’s Mikey Bell earns WCC player of the year honors

From staff reports

Gonzaga baseball player Mikey Bell was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first GU player to win the award since 2016.

Bell, a sophomore third baseman who arrived at GU after one season at Cuesta College in Fresno, California, hit .436 in WCC play with a league-leading 41 hits and 32 RBIs.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Bell, who became the first Zag to win the award since Jeff Bohling. “Personally, it was one of my goals before the year. Obviously, it’s a pretty lofty goal and at times, I didn’t think it was attainable. But you know, it’s a great honor and for six other guys (who made all-conference), for the year we’ve all had.”

In addition to Bell, GU pitchers Finbar O’Brien and Erik Hoffberg were each named to the All-WCC first team.

On Thursday, the second-seeded Bulldogs (26-25) will face the second-lowest advancing seed from Wednesday’s openers at the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas.