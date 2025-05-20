Idaho Republican Party names new executive director

By Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

BOISE – The Idaho Republican Party on Tuesday named an eastern Idaho Republican official as the state party’s new executive director.

Anthony Tirino will start on May 27 as the Idaho Republican Party’s executive director, the party announced in a news release. He previously represented the Bonneville County GOP at five state conventions and has served in several party roles.

In a written statement, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon said he is “ready to hit the ground running.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to have found the right person to serve as Executive Director,” Moon said. “Anthony knows the Idaho Republican party, he knows the people, and he has experience with fundraising, messaging, and even data security.”

Originally from New York City, Tirino has worked for Idaho National Laboratory for a decade as a technician, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will oversee the Idaho Republican Party’s day-to-day operations and staff coordination. And he’ll help with fundraising and strategic planning ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

“It’s a great honor to be the Executive Director of such a successful organization,” Tirino said in a written statement. “The Republican party of Idaho has made great strides in recent history; both on platform and on policy. I look forward to doing my part to foster its future success. There are great days ahead in Idaho; and the Republican party and its staff will be there to help make that happen for everyone.”