Mead High standout Addison Wells Morrison announces commitment to Idaho

Addison Wells Morrison, a two-time All-Greater Spokane League selection who recently completed her junior season at Mead High School, announced a commitment to the University of Idaho Tuesday afternoon.

Wells Morrison, the daughter of Gonzaga legend and former Mead standout Adam Morrison, announced her plans on social media, posing for photos in a Vandals uniform while penning an Instagram caption that read “Grateful for the journey, excited for what’s next!! #committed GO VANDALS.”

The 6-foot guard was named to the All-GSL 4A/3A Second Team as a sophomore and collected First Team honors after a junior season that saw her guide Mead to a berth in the State 4A Tournament, where the Panthers (17-8) fell 81-58 to Davis High in the Round of 12.

Wells Morrison led all Mead players with 18 points in the loss after averaging 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers during her junior season.

As a sophomore, Wells Morrison averaged 12.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 3.5 apg for a Mead squad that lost to Garfield in the 3A state championship and featured GSL MVP Teryn Gardner, who recently transferred to Gonzaga after starting her career at Boise State.

Adam Morrison broke single-season (542) and career (1,904) GSL scoring records during his career at Mead, posting 37 points in a state title game loss during his senior season. Morrison accepted his only college offer from Gonzaga before going on to become the nation’s leading scorer, averaging 28.1 ppg in 2006 while sharing national player of the year honors with Duke’s J.J. Reddick.

Wells Morrison will join an Idaho program that finished 18-12 overall and 10-8 last season in the Big Sky Conference under first-year coach Arthur Moreira, who previously served as the program’s associate head coach.