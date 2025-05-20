Patriots, former EWU star Kendrick Bourne explains why he’s even more confident

By Mark Daniels Tribune News Service

• Third-round rookie receiver Kyle Williams out of Washington State had a tough day, catching just one of four targets. As to be expected, he trailed DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne and Kayshon Boutte in 11-on-11 periods.

• Efton Chism III, an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington who already looks the part of a shifty slot receiver in Josh McDaniels’ offense, caught four of five targets in team drills on Tuesday. His quickness is elite, and the fact Chism caught passes at short and intermediate levels was encouraging. A name to remember.

FOXBOROUGH – Kendrick Bourne is the type of person who’s always smiling. He brings a level of positivity and energy to the New England Patriots locker room.

The veteran receiver is confident but admitted last season was different.

After suffering a torn ACL in 2023, Bourne missed the Patriots 2024 offseason workout program, including OTAs and training camp. The missed time added up and the receiver wasn’t as productive last season.

This year, however, Bourne is back to full strength and excited about the offseason, which features tough competition among Patriots receivers. The team began OTAs on Monday.

“It was never the confidence in my mind. It was just the mind and body being connected to do exactly what I was trying to do,” Bourne said. “Because sometimes you come from injury, it can be a movement, and your body doesn’t go how you thought it was going to go. It makes you question your confidence. So I’m eliminating that now. Where I’m at, I’m just I’m thankful.”

A year ago, the former Eastern Washington receiver had high expectations. In 2023, Bourne was on pace for a career year with 37 catches, 406 yards, and four touchdowns in eight games. He was averaging a career-best 50.8 receiving yards per game. His progress was stymied by a torn ACL.

Bourne returned in Week 5 last fall. The veteran receiver felt behind due to his non-existent offseason practice schedule and averaged 25.4 receiving yards per game. He finished with 28 receptions, 305 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

“It was easy to go through the motions when I’m by myself, but when there’s people around you, my awareness it lacked my first new games,” Bourne said. “I hope to be shot out of a cannon when I come out, because being in OTAs, being in camp, is going to give me that feel, having awareness.”

The Patriots currently have 12 receivers on their 90-man roster. This group will likely compete for six or seven roster spots. The competition was only intensified by offseason additions such as Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, and third-round pick, Kyle Williams, out of Washington State.

The Patriots also return Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, and John Jiles. After the draft, they signed undrafted free agent receivers Efton Chism III out of EWU, DeMeer Blankumsee, and Jeremiah Webb.

Out of that group, Diggs, Hollins, Williams, and Douglas are roster locks. It’d also be a surprise if Polk wasn’t since he’s a second-round pick. That leaves Bourne, Boutte, Baker, and others fighting for one or two spots.

Bourne said he’s not going to overthink his spot on the team. Instead, he’s confident.

“Do the best I can when we go out to practice or we’re in the meetings. Just put my best foot forward. I think that always plays itself out, but not trying too hard,” Bourne said. “I think that becomes an issue when you try to overthink, you try to do too much to control the outcome. When you just let it flow and let it come to you, study what you’re supposed to do.

“I really feel good about where I’m at, because coming in, throwing last year was tough, coming off an injury was really tough on me. I actually underestimated it. So, this year I feel really, really strong, really polished, and just banking on that.”