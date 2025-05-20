Prep track: Mead boys, Mt. Spokane girls capture GSL championships

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

As it turned out, the Mead boys track and field team captured the Greater Spokane League championship Friday with more room to spare than first thought.

In a never-before used team scoring format that few could follow as the meet unfolded, Mead finished with 142 points to capture a second straight league crown.

Since GSL 4A and 3A athletes were attempting to qualify for their respective district meets, they couldn’t go head to head like a traditional meet. Officials didn’t score each event until each classification finished and the individual results could be merged to determine team scores. The format wasn’t fan friendly.

Mt. Spokane took second with 117.5 points and Lewis and Clark was third (89.5).

It was obvious Mt. Spokane’s girls dominated from start to finish. The Wildcats won in a landslide, posting 161.5 points for their first league title in more than a decade. Cheney was next with 83, followed by Mead (80) and University (79).

Mead junior thrower Simon Rosselli overcame a poor start to win the 4A discus. Ranked second in the nation, his winning throw of 183 feet, 1 inch seemed pedestrian considering his personal best (218-7) a month ago.

Rosselli fouled on his first two throws. He stood still and made sure he had a legal throw on his final attempt before his three attempts in the finals.

He also won the shot put (56-1).

Mead senior hurdler/sprinter Jaeland Leman was a double winner in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. He ranks second in the state among 4A hurdlers in the 110 (14.05) and fifth in the 300 (38.24).

He was part of three league titles in four years.

Leman, who will do track and play football at George Fox (quarterback), set the school record in the 110 this season.

“I’m shooting to go under 14 seconds,” Leman said. “Hopefully that comes in the state prelims or state finals when I get to run against a couple of guys who have similar times.”

Mt. Spokane’s senior long-distance standouts Kade Brownell and Parker Westermann finished 1-2 in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. They also ran on the winning 4x400 relay.

Brownell did four events to help Mt. Spokane contend for the league title. He’ll drop the 800 and do the other three events at district.

He and Westermann are ranked 1-2 in the 1,600 among 3A runners. They’re season bests are 4 minutes, 3.48 seconds and 4:06.76, respectively.

They’re ranked second and fourth in the 800 - Brownell at 1:52.43 and Westermann at 1:52.84. State leader and power Owen Powell of Mercer Island (1:51.63) leads the state.

Brownell, who is headed to Washington State, is ranked second in the 3,200 (8:51.53) behind Powell (8:38.98).

Westermann is headed to Colorado State.

Brownell was third at state in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 last spring. He helped the 4x400 take third.

He has gold in mind.

“I want to win state in the 1,600 and 3,200,” Brownell said. “I’m feeling pretty good.”

Also on Mt. Spokane’s 4x400 was double hurdles winner Aidan Greiner, a senior who won the 110 (15.02) and 300 (39.28).

State-qualifying meets

State berths will be up for grabs around the area this week.

In addition to the state berth allocations, athletes can earn berths by meeting qualifying standards.

GSL athletes are headed to the District 6 meet against the Mid-Columbia Conference. The 4A and 3A meets are Thursday and Friday at Hermiston High School.

In 4A, the top two in each event advance to state.

In 3A, the top three in each event move on to state.

• The District 6 2A meet is Wednesday at West Valley. Just the winners earn state berths.

• The District 6 1A meet is Wednesday and Friday at Colville. Just the winners advance to state.

• The District 6 2B meet is Thursday and Saturday at Whitworth’s Pine Bowl. The top four in each event earn state berths.

• District 6 1B meet is Wednesday and Friday at Valley Christian. The top six in each event earn state berths.

Idaho state meets

North Idaho had a handful of state champions at state meets in the Boise area last weekend.

• In 6A, Coeur d’Alene’s Kimberlee Priebe won a title in the high jump (5-6).

• In 5A, Lakeland’s Sapphire Ruelle was a double winner in the 100 (12.59) and 200 (25.79).

• In 4A, Timberlake’s Jonathan Barnhart won the 800 (1:55.52) and teamed with Nicholas Rostege, Ethan Applegate and Cody Clemons to win the 4x400 (3:38.9).

Reagan Meine and Annabelle Carr were double winners individual winners for Coeur d’Alene Charter. Meine was a double winner in the 100 (14.99) and 300 (44.38) hurdles and Carr took gold in the 800 (2:13.77) and 1,600 (5:07.52).

Meine and Carr teamed with Sofia Peppin and Emmaline Carr to win the 4x400 (3:56.57).

• In 3A, St. Maries’ Julien Cejas-Grimaldo won the javelin (170-6) in the first year the event was offered in the state.