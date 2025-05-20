State baseball roundup: University and Ridgeline eliminated from State 3A tournament; Northport advances in 1B

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s state baseball tournament action.

Baseball 3A

Shorewood 5, Ridgeline 3: Jameson Connolly went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs, and the 13th-seeded Stormrays (16-8) eliminated the visiting 20th-seeded Falcons (11-13) in an opening-round game.Connelly was also the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Finn Liekko tossed three shutout innings of relief for the save.

Caden Andreas went 3 for 4 with a double and stole two bases, and Mikey Macall, Ben Wartinger and Avan Brookshire knocked in runs for Ridgeline.

West Seattle 4, University 3: Oliver Heltzel earned the win in relief with four strong innings, and the 15th-seeded Wildcats (15-9) eliminated the visiting 18th-seeded Titans (15-9).

Logan Spradling’s two RBI single in the fourth brought U-Hi within one, but Heltzel came in and allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts the rest of the way. Luca Longo and Brant Trautman had two hits apiece for U-Hi.

1B

Northport 8, Riverside Christian 1: Dawson Baribault allowed one run on three hits and struck out 13 in a complete game, and the fifth-seeded Mustangs (18-3) eliminated the 12th-seeded Crusaders (8-11) at Shadle Park HS.

Pete Beardslee and Vinny Campbell had two RBIs apiece for Northport, which faces fourth-seeded Naselle in a quarterfinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian 14, Curlew 4: The seventh-seeded Knights (14-9) eliminated the visiting 10th-seeded Cougars (14-7). Sunnyside Christian faces DeSales in a quarterfinal on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.