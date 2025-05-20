Unlock the Joy of Pet Adoption: Give Long-Term Shelter Pets a Loving Home

I want all of you to meet my paw pal Dr. Pepper! His current address is the Spokane Humane Society, where he’s lived for the past 700 days – nearly 2 years! The great people up there don’t know why that is either – they say the 5-year-old has all the qualities of a good boy – he’s friendly, outgoing, loves squeaky toys, and is even known to be a little goofy sometimes! But somehow the other dogs are chosen to go to fur-ever homes before he does. So the staff is taking special efforts this spring to let people know about dogs like Dr. Pepper, Lilly, and a few other playful pups who have been there for extended amounts of time, and would make great pets for the right home.

Kristi Soto from the Spokane Humane Society said Dr. Pepper would benefit from a home where he could be the only dog. A fenced yard would be helpful and give him freedom to roam around but still be close by and safe.

Taking in a cat or dog who has been at a shelter for quite a while may take a little extra patience, since they may be more used to the shelter environment. But there are some other advantages.

You’ll enrich their lives and have more time to give them attention. Though they do get quality care, it’s still not as fun as a home.

They may be a little older so they won’t have the energy/chaos of a puppy.

They may have had some training already if they’ve lived in a home in the past.

They may be a little more mellow, especially if they’ve grown accustomed to the busy, noisy shelter.

The staff may be able to share more about them and their personality, rather than a pet who has only been there for a few days who they haven’t known as long.

Discounts may be available – older dogs may have had all their shots and are already spayed or neutered. Sometimes a shelter may even reduce some fees for a pet who has been there a little longer.

Plus, the shelter always welcomes the opportunity to find homes for anyone. This frees up more space for more animals and helps reduce overcrowding. Some shelters in other parts of the country even have limits on how long a pet can stay. In some cases of overcrowding, a shelter may reach out to a rescue organization for help or even require euthanization.

Other area shelters, including SCRAPS, Companions, and SpokAnimal all have similar long-term residents.

If you want to help but presently unable to take a pet home, the Spokane Humane Society will also welcome your participation in the upcoming Parade of Paws. The 22nd annual pledge walk/run and fund-raiser is May 31. Individuals and teams are asked to gather at the shelter in north Spokane at 9 a.m., and walk 1-2 miles, and then return to enjoy music, vendors, food and drinks, and other fun activities. It’s easy, fun, and helps the 100-year organization continue its efforts. The $30 registration fee includes a T-shirt and goodie bag. Learn more at https://spokanehumanesociety.org/parade-of-paws-2025/