At least 45 killed in Gaza in renewed Israeli strikes

By Robert Messer and Emad Drimly German Press Agency

TEL AVIV, Israel — More than 45 people have been killed and dozens injured since early Wednesday in the Gaza Strip in renewed Israeli attacks, according to the Hamas-run authorities in the Palestinian territory.

There were airstrikes and fatalities in Jabalia and Deir al-Balah, as well as near Khan Younis in the south of the territory, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing Gaza medical sources. The information could not be independently verified.

The Israeli army did not provide any details, and said on its X account only that it had “struck over 115 terror targets throughout Gaza from the ground, sea and air” over the past day.

Dozens of deaths have been reported daily from the coastal area after Israel launched a major new offensive late last week. Ground troops are now also deployed in the area.

Israel’s actions in the region are facing increasing international criticism, including from close allies. On Tuesday, the United Kingdom suspended trade talks with Israel, sanctioned some West Bank settlers and summoned Israel’s ambassador to the U.K.

Also on Tuesday, E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the European Union intends to review its cooperation agreement with Israel in view of the situation in Gaza.

The current conflict began on October 7. 2023, when the Palestinian Islamist Hamas militia and others invaded Israel, killing 1,200 and taking some 250 hostage. Israel responded with a massive attack, which has since killed more than 53,000 in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority. The figures do not distinguish between civilian and militant casualties.