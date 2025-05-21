Charlie Condon jumps right into the action, Spokane Indians come from behind to beat Tri-City 6-3

Spokane Indians outfielder Charlie Condon leaps to make a catch against the Tri-City Dust Devils on May 21 2025 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook/Spokane Indians)

Charlie Condon, the Colorado Rockies’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in last year’s MLB draft, made his return to the Spokane Indians’ lineup on Wednesday. And like a fielder inserted for defense who has a ball hit their way the next inning, Condon was involved in much of the action.

Condon drew a walk to force in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Spokane Indians came from behind late to beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-3 in the second of a six-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

Condon finished 2 for 4 with a double, walk and an RBI in his first High-A game back from injury. He suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his left wrist during spring training and missed the first few weeks of the season. Condon hit .180 with a homer and 11 RBIs over 25 games for the Indians last season.

The Indians loaded the bases in the eighth, the last on an intentional walk to bring up Jared Thomas for a lefty-lefty matchup, but reliever A.J. Block walked Thomas on four pitches to force in a run.

That brought up Condon, who walked on five pitches to bring in another run. Block came racing in toward home plate to argue ball four, and umpire Kaden Tichenor ejected him immediately.

Reliever Dylan Phillips walked in another run, then Braylen Wimmer’s liner to center was enough to score the fourth run of the inning to make it 6-3.

Davis Palermo handled the ninth inning for the Indians for his first save of the season.

Indians starting pitcher Albert Pacheco cruised through the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth. With one down, Randy De Jesus homered to left-center for his fourth of the season. Pacheco hit Rio Foster, who stole second with two outs.

Capri Ortiz drew a walk, then Alberto Rios hit a high fly ball to the wall in left-center.

Condon and Thomas converged, and Condon leapt to make the catch with his center fielder standing right beside him, but the ball came out of his glove on the way down and it went as a two-run double.

Meanwhile, Tri-City starter Ryan Costeiu dominated the Indians, allowing one hit and two walks with four strikeouts through four scoreless innings.

Thomas got the Indians on the board against Costieu’s replacement, Logan Britt, in the fifth, cranking a 1-1 fastball over the caboose in right-center for his sixth home run of the season.

The Indians scored again in the sixth. Wimmer led off with a single and scored on Cole Messina’s double into the left-field corner. The Indians put two on with two down and catcher Darius Perry was hit to load the bases for Thomas, but he popped out to center to end the inning.

Four-run eighth aided by walks