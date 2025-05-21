Cheney boys take third; Freeman girls, Pullman boys claim state titles

Freeman girls golfers pose for a photo after winning the State 2B/1B championship on Wednesday at MeadowWood Golf Course. (Courtesy photo)

Depending on when one refreshed their phone for scoring updates at the State 3A boys golf tournament, Cheney led by one, led by two, trailed by one, was tied, trailed by three, trailed by six and, after one last click, trailed by eight.

The Blackhawks took home a third-place trophy – not the one they were aiming for, but another sizable step forward for the program.

Cheney shot 308 Wednesday at the Creek at Qualchan for a two-round total of 613. Mercer Island (605) rallied from fourth after day one with a 7-over 295 to edge Bellevue by two shots.

“We’re going to reflect and learn from this,” Cheney coach Justin Fayant said. “Last year we had a similar experience coming to state and it was awesome, but we missed the cut and there was some frustration.

“I think there’ll be a similar experience when we look back on this (tournament). We finished third, which is something to be proud of, but there’s probably more frustration than pride right now. But they’ll eventually realize what they did is impressive and realize the job isn’t done.”

Cheney sophomore Justin Krasselt bounced back from a first-round 77 with an even-par 72. The Greater Spokane League Player of the Year had birdies on No. 1, 11 and 15 to reach 2 under before a double bogey on 17.

“I shortened my swing last night so I wouldn’t get so disconnected and I started hitting a few more fairways and greens,” Krasselt said. “I had a couple putts that didn’t want to go in, but that’s fine.”

Cheney’s Ryan Howe birdied 15 and 18 to shoot 74. The sophomore led the team with a two-round 147 and placed 10th overall. Krasselt tied for 11th. North Central’s Teigen Brill (145) was sixth after a 73.

Liberty of Bellevue’s Calvin Cakarnis (142) shot 32 on the back side for a 4-under 68 to win the individual title.

The Blackhawks made up a three-shot deficit on Bellevue on the front nine, but they were stung on the back nine for the second straight day. Mercer Island moved to the top of the leaderboard with Alex Harwood and Jack Besecker carding 71s and two others in the mid-70s.

“The last five holes I was just refreshing my phone, probably the most stressed I’ve ever been on a golf course seeing where we were at and watching those numbers change,” Fayant said. “They were frustrated, some of them had some bad holes, but they didn’t give up. They kept going and gave it their best the whole time.”

The Blackhawks’ top six includes four sophomores, one junior and one freshman, so they figure to be back in the title chase next year.

Bellevue won the girls title. Mountain View freshman Alyssa Rigby shot 3-under 142 at Indian Canyon to take the individual championship.

4A: Lewis and Clark’s Jack Brigham placed fourth with a 36-hole total of 144 at Hawks Prairie in Lacey. The Tigers (612) finished second, eight shots behind Newport.

Gonzaga Prep’s Lisette Durkin shot 79 at Eagle’s Pride in DuPont to share eighth place in the girls standings. Jackson won the team title.

2A: Pullman’s boys had three top-10 finishers to claim the state championship. Parker Legreid shot an even-par 71 at Riverside in Chehalis to take fourth, Trae Fredrickson posted a 79 to tie for seventh and Parker Lee had an 81 to share 10th.

Pullman finished with 106 points, edging Washougal by four.

Coach Eric Martin said the team had a great week of preparation to navigate a course that “didn’t necessarily play to our strengths.”

“But the guys stayed patient and trusted the process and competed with a lot of heart,” Martin said. “I’m really proud of how they handled the moment. They came in fourth last year, so we were looking for some redemption.”

West Valley’s Melia Cerenzia had a rough start – 5 over after four holes – but played 2 under the rest of the way for a 75. She tied for fourth, six shots behind Mark Morris senior Jana Knapp. Pullman’s Faith Sampson (176) finished in a three-way tie for 16th.

1A: Medical Lake, led by senior Kali Rowe’s 74 at Liberty Lake and her two-round score of 152, finished runner-up to Overlake. The Cardinals’ Madison Griffis, who shot a pair of 83s, was seventh.

Rowe placed 10th at state as a sophomore and ninth as a junior.

“It was a tight (team) race for sure, very tough competition from Overlake,” Medical Lake coach Jerry Ornelas said. “Kali played wonderfully.”

Overlake’s Kendria Wang (145) took first place.

Meridian’s boys cruised to the championship. Cascade Christian’s Zeke Prociw (69-72) won by four shots.

2B/1B girls: Freeman brought home the championship trophy with four players finishing in the top 11 at MeadowWood.

Junior Lily Knight (87) was fourth, Ashlynn Meenach and Kassie Broers shared ninth and Anna McNally took 11th.

“Our dedicated group of girls worked hard throughout the season and it paid off at state,” coach John Bruno said. “Ashlynn, our senior leader, came through when we needed her and the rest of the girls followed suit.”

Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s Naomi Molitor, with a two-day 166, finished second, 10 behind Wahkiakum’s Brienna Cothren.

1B boys: DeSales freshman Jake Warwick shot 70 in both rounds at MeadowWood to win the championship. Wilbur-Creston-Keller’s Kallen Maioho (146) was second. Summit Classical Christian earned the team championship.

2B boys: Adna’s Trevin Salme’s 1-under 71 lifted him to a four-shot victory. Matthew Longstreth of St. George’s (150) tied for third and Northwest Christian’s Dylan Zimmerman (152) was sixth. Kettle Falls’ Mace Thivierge (158) took ninth. Orcas Island was team champion.