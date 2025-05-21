Where Seattle Kraken coach search sits as popular picks find jobs

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

A full month after firing Dan Bylsma following a single season at the helm, the Seattle Kraken reportedly had an offer declined and still haven’t named their third head coach.

There’s been relatively little chatter surrounding the team’s search for a coach and few names attached to the team.

The name being batted around by NHL insiders this week is Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Jeff Blashill, but another team is circling. ESPN’s John Buccigross indicated Blashill was the Chicago Blackhawks’ likely pick, and Elliotte Friedman called him a “very serious contender” for that job. Friedman said his sources told him it was too soon to call, but mentioned another Blashill job interview had been canceled. He said he didn’t know which team removed the chat from its calendar.

Blashill runs the penalty kill in Tampa Bay, where he’s been for three seasons. But the Detroit native has head-coaching history. Blashill coached the Red Wings for seven years during their ongoing rebuild, from 2015 through 2022. Detroit hasn’t made the playoffs since his first season at the helm.

Another name was previously attached to the Kraken. While serving as a TNT studio analyst during the playoffs — and opting against returning to the Vancouver Canucks for a third full season — Rick Tocchet reportedly had his pick of the NHL coaching vacancies. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli said he suspected the Kraken sought Tocchet’s services.

Seravalli said he thought Tocchet had “interviewed and been offered in Seattle.” It wasn’t surprising, as Tocchet has personal connections to the Kraken’s new-look front office. As a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 1992-94, he was Kraken president of hockey operations Ron Francis’ teammate. Later, Tocchet was an assistant coach while new Kraken general manager Jason Botterill was Pittsburgh’s assistant general manager.

Tocchet was fired by the Arizona Coyotes in 2021 and reportedly interviewed for the Kraken’s first head coaching job, which ultimately went to Dave Hakstol. Tocchet went on to lead Vancouver to the top of the Pacific Division in 2023-24.

This time around, he chose Philadelphia. He’s a former Flyers captain and ended his playing career there in 2001-02.

The most sought-after coach this summer might have been Mike Sullivan, had he been unemployed a little longer. Sullivan was a free agent for a hot minute, immediately snapped up by the New York Rangers. The Rangers were rumored to be interested in him even before he was even fired by the Penguins.

The most surprising hire so far has to be Adam Foote, who has never coached at the NHL level before taking the Canucks job. The longtime NHL defenseman was an assistant in Vancouver the last two-and-a-half seasons under Tocchet.

The Anaheim Ducks took a flyer on recently reinstated Joel Quenneville, seemingly weighing a controversial hire against the second-highest win total in NHL history and the promise of ending the league’s third-longest playoff drought. The league determined Quenneville had an “inadequate response” to allegations of sexual assault within the Chicago organization while he was coach. He resigned from coaching the Florida Panthers in 2021 and was ineligible to work in the league for two-and-a-half years.

Frequently referenced University of Denver coach David Carle was once linked to the Blackhawks. But it seems he will only be lured away from his college job for the right NHL gig. Despite what Friedman called an “aggressive pursuit” by Chicago, Carle apparently didn’t see it there or elsewhere. He withdrew from consideration and signed an extension to stay with the Pioneers.

The Bruins still haven’t made a call either way regarding the removal of Joe Sacco’s interim title. The same goes for Chicago’s Anders Sorensen, though it sure sounds like the Bruins and Blackhawks are kicking the tires on other hires. The only two teams without any coach, interim or otherwise, are Pittsburgh and Seattle.

The Kraken didn’t land one of the buzzy names this offseason, but that doesn’t mean there’s no one left on the coaching carousel. Names such as Peter Laviolette and Gerard Gallant, former Rangers coaches, and ex-Oilers bench boss Jay Woodcroft are still out there. Laviolette has history with Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko, whom he benched just before the 24-year-old was traded to Seattle in December.

There are many coaches in the minors looking for their dream gig. There’s always the option to promote from within, like they did with Bylsma — who, for the record, was hired just over a month into the offseason, on May 28, 2024.

Botterill and Co. have worked quietly so far. Stay tuned.