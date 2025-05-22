Citing sanctuary cities, delegation urges Small Business office move from Seattle to Idaho

By Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

All four Idaho Republican congressmen want the U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, to move its Pacific Northwest regional office from Seattle to Idaho.

In March, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced plans to relocate six of the agency’s regional offices based in cities “that do not comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.” The SBA’s Region 10 Office, based in Seattle, covers four states: Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

In a joint letter, U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, and U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher wrote, “unlike other states served by the Seattle Office, Idaho has demonstrated a strong commitment to putting American citizens first. Our state has enacted a statewide ban on sanctuary cities, and the Idaho Congressional Delegation has repeatedly worked to prevent illegal immigrants and sanctuary cities from abusing federal funding.”

The SBA is a federal government agency that helps small businesses get loans.

“By relocating the regional office to Idaho, the SBA would ensure its services align with President Trump’s priorities, directly benefitting law-abiding business owners,” the Idaho congressmen continued.

The SBA has district offices across the U.S. Idaho’s counties are split between being managed by the Boise District and the Seattle District.